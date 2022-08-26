'Sickelodeon': 'Zoey 101' Alum Alexa Nikolas Protests 'Traumatic' Nickelodeon Work Experience

Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas took a stand against the ‘traumatic’ and ‘unsafe’ conditions she said she endured while working for Nickelodeon as a teen.

On Thursday, August 25, the actress staged a demonstration outside of the network’s Burbank, Calif., headquarters alongside roughly 20 other protesters.

“I did not feel protected at Nickelodeon as a child, personally,” the star stated in a livestream of the event posted to Instagram, alongside a group of protesters with signs reading “Sickelodeon” and “eat predators.”