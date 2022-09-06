Bethenny Frankel Appears Care-Free After Doubling Down On Spencer Pratt's Claims About Lisa Kudrow

"I decided to speak freely without fear, to take most of my business obligations off the board, to do only what I’m passionate about, to travel, to love and to only do what feels truthful to me! Xo," she continued.

COURTNEY STODDEN CALLS OUT BETHENNY FRANKEL FOR TRAUMATIZING THEM ON HER TV SHOW WHEN THEY WERE ONLY 19

Frankel has definitely proven her love for her newfound freedom of speaking her mind, as she has been offering her opinion on various celebrity scandals as of late.

In addition to chiming in on Kim Kardashian using photoshop and shading the 41-year-old's latest skincare line, Frankel has taken to TikTok to join in on another celebrity's brutally humbling opinion about a fellow A-lister.