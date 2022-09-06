Bethenny Frankel Appears Care-Free After Doubling Down On Spencer Pratt's Claims About Lisa Kudrow
Bethenny Frankel is as care free as can be! The mother-of-one, 51, kissed summer goodbye with a heartwarming recap of her last few months under the sun.
"Thanks 2022! It’s been a whale of a summer! I changed my life," Frankel captioned her Instagram post on Monday, September 5.
"I decided to speak freely without fear, to take most of my business obligations off the board, to do only what I’m passionate about, to travel, to love and to only do what feels truthful to me! Xo," she continued.
COURTNEY STODDEN CALLS OUT BETHENNY FRANKEL FOR TRAUMATIZING THEM ON HER TV SHOW WHEN THEY WERE ONLY 19
Frankel has definitely proven her love for her newfound freedom of speaking her mind, as she has been offering her opinion on various celebrity scandals as of late.
In addition to chiming in on Kim Kardashian using photoshop and shading the 41-year-old's latest skincare line, Frankel has taken to TikTok to join in on another celebrity's brutally humbling opinion about a fellow A-lister.
OK! previously reported how The Real Housewives of New York alum supported Spencer Pratt's claim that Lisa Kudrow was far from the nicest celebrity to run into after the Friends actress allegedly told his wife, Heidi Montag, to leave him while Pratt was standing right there.
Frankel commented under Pratt's original TikTok about the encounter, writing of her own odd meeting with Kudrow, "That's crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also."
BETHENNY FRANKEL SHARES SWEET PHOTO OF DAUGHTER BRYN FOLLOWING MAJOR LEGAL VICTORY IN CHILD SUPPORT CASE
In her own video, the Bethenny Ever After star further explained what went down between her and The Comeback actress. "When [Kudrow] was on my talk show, she stood out as the person who wanted to be there [the] least of anybody the entire run," she recalled.
"It was like I walked up to her at the supermarket, and she'd be like, 'What?! You're coming up to me in the frozen food section,'" Frankel joked.
Although agreeing with drastic assumptions about the Romy and Michele's High School Reunion actress, Frankel went on to defend her later in the video.
"I’m sure Lisa Kudrow is a lovely person and she's a wonderful actress," suggested Frankel. "[But] she didn’t want to be interviewed, which does get in the way of an interview."