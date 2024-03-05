'She Lost It on Me': Shannen Doherty Recalls Huge Fight With 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Jennie Garth Over Prank

"What's really funny about that fight that was between myself and Jennie, and it started — I don't know if you remember why it started — she was doing, she was calling it ‘Pants Down Day’ where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way, but some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it," Doherty explained.

"And then I reversed it and I said, ‘Skirt up day’,” she continued. "And she always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes. So I didn't think it was that big of a deal. And so I did ‘Skirt Up Day’ and, oh my God, she lost it on me and I was just not in the mood to back down."