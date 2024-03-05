OK Magazine
'She Lost It on Me': Shannen Doherty Recalls Huge Fight With 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Costar Jennie Garth Over Prank

Mar. 5 2024

Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth almost came to blows on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210.

During the latest episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast, the former teen star, 52, recalled a fight she and the Bad Influence actress, 51, had during their days on the hit series.

"I recall when tension started happening on the set and it was always awesome to me that the boys got along so well," Doherty told their fellow costar Brian Austin Green. "You guys were always very supportive of each other and congratulating each other and it wasn't necessarily the same with the girls."

The Freddie actor, 50, then brought how Ian Ziering once almost broke up a fight between the Charmed alum and Garth.

"What's really funny about that fight that was between myself and Jennie, and it started — I don't know if you remember why it started — she was doing, she was calling it ‘Pants Down Day’ where she would pull the pants on some of the crew members in a funny way, but some of them were getting pretty annoyed with it," Doherty explained.

"And then I reversed it and I said, ‘Skirt up day’,” she continued. "And she always wore the men's Calvin Klein boxer shorts under her clothes. So I didn't think it was that big of a deal. And so I did ‘Skirt Up Day’ and, oh my God, she lost it on me and I was just not in the mood to back down."

The Heathers star noted how at the time she was "exhausted" and was "going through a lot of my own growing up" that may have played into the rift between them.

As OK! previously reported, the Mystery Girls star shut down rumors of a current day feud despite sharing a photo of their cast members at a 90s Con event without Doherty.

"Ok. Everyone needs to take a deep breath," she wrote in the comments section of the post. "1. I simply didn’t have a picture of me with Shannon [sic] on my phone to add."

"2. I didn’t have access to a Shannon banner backstage. Like there wasn’t one lying in the pile," Garth continued. "3. we had almost completely diff schedules so sadly we barely saw each other. 4. stop making assumptions when you have absolutely no idea what you are talking about. 5. please stop reaching to paint such a negative narrative. here and everywhere."

