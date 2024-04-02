OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennie Garth
OK LogoNEWS

Jennie Garth Gushes She 'Would Love to See' Costar Amanda Bynes in the Wake of Shocking 'Quiet on Set' Accusations

jennie garth love see costar amanda bynes quiet on set accusations
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jennie Garth will always have a soft spot in her heart for What I Like About You costar Amanda Bynes, but when it comes to their show's disgraced producer Dan Schneider, Garth would rather keep those memories in the past.

After the Nickelodeon head honcho's alleged inappropriate behavior was revealed in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, Garth was asked to comment, but she refused to say anything.

Article continues below advertisement
jennie garth no comment dan schneider love costars amanda bynes
Source: mega

Jennie Garth wouldn't comment on her experience working with Dan Schneider.

However, the blonde beauty, 51, hinted she didn't have a good experience with the producer, as she stated, "I don’t want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life."

On the other hand, Garth is fully supportive of her old costar on the show, who was featured on the doc via old footage.

"I just love her and I would love to see her at any point," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said of the Nickelodeon actress, 37.

Article continues below advertisement
jennie garth no comment dan schneider love costars amanda bynes
Source: mega

The actress noted she 'loves' her old 'What I Like About You' costar Amanda Bynes, who was featured in the 'Quiet on Set' docuseries.

Article continues below advertisement

The Max docuseries featured interviews from former Nickelodeon stars and employees as they detailed the toxic work environment they were subjected to from Schneider, who created hit shows like Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show and Zoey 101.

Bynes didn't participate in the project, thought she was heavily featured due to her close relationship with Schneider, 58 — something he defended in a follow-up interview, in which he also denied the allegations against him.

Article continues below advertisement
jennie garth no comment dan schneider love costars amanda bynes
Source: mega

Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider was accused of creating a toxic work environment.

MORE ON:
Jennie Garth
Article continues below advertisement

Schneider claimed he always "supported" the child star, even when she wanted to emancipate herself from her parents as a teen.

"Amanda was between the ages of 16 and 17 and she wanted to get emancipated from her parents, which was a fairly common thing with successful young actors — at least at the time," he explained. "She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jennie garth no comment dan schneider love costars amanda bynes
Source: mega

Schneider denied the allegations against him.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Hollywood executive denied many allegations against him, he apologized from making adult innuendos in shows for children and participating in cringeworthy scenes with teens, one of which featured himself and Bynes in a hot tub together.

Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," he stated.

Article continues below advertisement

"Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny — and only funny," Schneider shared. "Now, we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens and they're looking at them and they're saying, 'I don't think that's inappropriate for a kids' show.' And I have no problem with that... Let's cut those jokes out of the show."

The Hollywood Reporter asked Garth about Schneider and Bynes.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.