Jennie Garth Gushes She 'Would Love to See' Costar Amanda Bynes in the Wake of Shocking 'Quiet on Set' Accusations

Jennie Garth will always have a soft spot in her heart for What I Like About You costar Amanda Bynes, but when it comes to their show's disgraced producer Dan Schneider, Garth would rather keep those memories in the past.

After the Nickelodeon head honcho's alleged inappropriate behavior was revealed in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, Garth was asked to comment, but she refused to say anything.