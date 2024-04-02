Jennie Garth Gushes She 'Would Love to See' Costar Amanda Bynes in the Wake of Shocking 'Quiet on Set' Accusations
Jennie Garth will always have a soft spot in her heart for What I Like About You costar Amanda Bynes, but when it comes to their show's disgraced producer Dan Schneider, Garth would rather keep those memories in the past.
After the Nickelodeon head honcho's alleged inappropriate behavior was revealed in the Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV docuseries, Garth was asked to comment, but she refused to say anything.
However, the blonde beauty, 51, hinted she didn't have a good experience with the producer, as she stated, "I don’t want to talk about Dan Schneider ever again in my life."
On the other hand, Garth is fully supportive of her old costar on the show, who was featured on the doc via old footage.
"I just love her and I would love to see her at any point," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said of the Nickelodeon actress, 37.
The Max docuseries featured interviews from former Nickelodeon stars and employees as they detailed the toxic work environment they were subjected to from Schneider, who created hit shows like Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show and Zoey 101.
Bynes didn't participate in the project, thought she was heavily featured due to her close relationship with Schneider, 58 — something he defended in a follow-up interview, in which he also denied the allegations against him.
Schneider claimed he always "supported" the child star, even when she wanted to emancipate herself from her parents as a teen.
"Amanda was between the ages of 16 and 17 and she wanted to get emancipated from her parents, which was a fairly common thing with successful young actors — at least at the time," he explained. "She wanted that for herself, so she turned to her team, which included her lawyer, her agent, her manager, her publicist, me — because she included me as part of her team, thought of me that way."
While the Hollywood executive denied many allegations against him, he apologized from making adult innuendos in shows for children and participating in cringeworthy scenes with teens, one of which featured himself and Bynes in a hot tub together.
Facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology," he stated.
"Every one of those jokes was written for a kid audience because kids thought they were funny — and only funny," Schneider shared. "Now, we have some adults looking back at them 20 years later through their lens and they're looking at them and they're saying, 'I don't think that's inappropriate for a kids' show.' And I have no problem with that... Let's cut those jokes out of the show."
The Hollywood Reporter asked Garth about Schneider and Bynes.