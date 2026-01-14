Former 'Victorious' Cast Member Accuses Controversial Nickelodeon Writer Dan Schneider of Penning 'Uncomfortable' Script Against Her Faith

Article continues below advertisement

Another allegation against former Nickelodeon writer Dan Schneider has come to light. Marilyn Harris Smith — who played Andre’s grandma on Victorious — took to Instagram last month to share one of Schneider’s scripts she found disturbing. Smith, 72, indirectly accused the 60-year-old of embedding his dialogue with God-hating language.

Source: @real.marilynharris/Instagram Marilyn Harris Smith was 'uncomfortable' with a 'Victorious' script.

“I always think about ‘A Christmas Tori’ episode this time of year. Why? I was very uncomfortable with the script. In it, Andre's Grandma screamed ‘I hate Christmas!’ To me it felt like I was saying I hate Jesus Christ,” she wrote in a December 27, 2025, Instagram post. “When I talked to [my husband] Percy about it, he said let's pray and do what God says. God said don't complain. Do the shoot and do your best.” After they filmed the scene, director Steve Hoefer decided to cut it because it was too long. “I just stared at him. Not because I was upset. But because I was amazed,” Smith recalled. “When I got my check, it had a huge bump (extra money). Another blessing. Giving honor to God is my only choice. Giving my problem to God is my only answer. Thanks God!”

Source: @real.marilynharris/Instagram Marilyn Harris Smith revealed that Dan Schneider wrote an episode she disliked.

Although the actress did not explicitly name Schneider in her post, she published an image of the script draft, where his name was listed as a writer alongside Warren Bell. The Victorious creator also executive-produced the “A Christmas Tori” episode.

Jennette McCurdy Wrote About 'Terrifying' 'Creator' Who Spooked Her on Set

Source: MEGA Dan Schneider's alleged actions were exposed in the documentary 'Quiet on Set.'

Smith is not the first Nickelodeon star to hint at tension with Schneider. In her book I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy called out “The Creator,” a “mean-spirited, controlling and terrifying figure” from the iCarly set. “The Creator can tear you down and humiliate you,” she wrote. “I’ve seen him do this when he fired a six-year-old on the spot for messing up a few lines on a rehearsal day. And when a boom operator accidentally dropped the boom into a shot and The Creator stomped over to him and screamed in his face.”

Amanda Bynes Allegedly Gave Dan Schneider 'Neck Massages'

Source: MEGA Dan Schneider allegedly had a 'physically close' relationship with Amanda Bynes.

Additionally, Karyn Finley Thompson, a former editor on The Amanda Show, revealed Schneider was "very physically close” with the series’ star, Amanda Bynes when she was underage. "There were many times that I saw Amanda sitting behind him hugging him, or like giving him a neck massage or whatever. Dan and Amanda had a close relationship, and I didn’t think anything different than that," she said.

What Are the Allegations Against Dan Schneider?