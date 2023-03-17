Jennifer Aniston Glows In Bejeweled Gold Gown At 'Murder Mystery 2' Premiere In Paris: Photos
At 54 years old, Jennifer Aniston has still got it!
On Thursday, March 16, the Friends alum looked gorgeous when she stepped out for a night out on the town in Paris, France, as she promoted her latest film, Murder Mystery 2, with pal Adam Sandler.
Scroll through the gallery below to see more photos!
The Hollywood star seemed to be enjoying the view, as she showed off her long, gold gown, which she paired with a white fluffy coat.
As OK! previously reported, the actress had quite the day when she slipped up and said a curse word during her interview with This Morning stars Holly Willoughby and Phil Schofield.
Sandler, 56, and Aniston, who worked on the original film together and are besties in real life, were discussing stunts when the latter blurted out a bad word.
“There’s real, there’s some creation, but Jennifer was scared to fall off the Eiffel Tower. They called 'action,' and she didn’t jump, and I just snuck up and pushed her. It was fun to see that reaction," the comedian confessed of the iconic moment.
"I can imagine, someone pretending to push you off the Eiffel Tower. What fun!" Schofield joked of the stunt the Just Go With It alum pulled off.
- Oops! Jennifer Aniston Curses During TV Interview After Not Realizing Show Was Live: 'I'm Sure You Could Bleep That' — Watch
- Mother-Daughter Duo! Courteney Cox Looks Ageless During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 18-Year-Old Coco Arquette
- 'Friends' Forever! Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow Gush Over Courteney Cox At Walk Of Fame Ceremony: 'Proud To Know You'
"Yeah, just for s**** and giggles," Aniston replied before covering her mouth and realizing her slip-up.
"I’m sure you could bleep that," she replied to the host, who said, "No, no — it’s live, but don't worry, we love it."
At least the Big Daddy alum got a kick out of the interaction.
"At least you said 'giggles.' There was happiness after that!" he quipped. "Sorry, everybody."
The brunette beauty previously revealed why it was "challenging" to film the Netflix movie.
"It was three months away from home. And that was challenging, only because I hadn't been away from my dogs since the [beginning of the] pandemic. Also, Ukraine was a stone's throw away," she told People in 2022, referring to the ongoing war.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I reminded myself that this is what people need. People want to laugh. People need comedies. People like to not think for a minute," she continued.