Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Attends Season 4 Premiere of the 'Morning Show' in NYC After Actress Soft Launched Their Romance
Jennifer Aniston had her number one fan right by her side on her big night.
On Tuesday, September 9, the Friends alum was joined by boyfriend Jim Curtis as she celebrated the Season 4 premiere of The Morning Show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.
Aniston stunned on the red carpet in a sleek black tube dress, keeping her look simple with no accessories as she posed with costars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass.
Curtis, meanwhile, kept things low-key, hanging on the sidelines in a casual all-black outfit, consisting of a sweater and slacks.
The outing comes just days after Aniston soft launched their relationship on Instagram. In an 18-photo carousel, followers spotted a romantic sunset snap of Curtis in photo number 17, where he was pictured from behind as he gazed at the horizon.
“Oh, hello 17 pic,” one fan teased in the comments section, while another said, “You think we wouldn't notice photo number 17??? ❤️❤️.”
Another joked, “It’s the soft launch for me,” while a third sweetly wrote, “Happiness looks beautiful on you.”
- Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
- Jennifer Aniston's Pals Courtney Cox & Reese Witherspoon Pay Tribute To The Actress On Her Birthday After Source Reveals It Was Her 'Loneliest Year' Yet
- What Feud? Reese Witherspoon Shows 'Morning Show' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston's Social Love
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This isn't the first time Curtis showed up to support Aniston.
At her LolaVie haircare event in Los Angeles, he chatted with guests while she did an interview.
“Jim stayed in the back talking to people and introducing himself,” an eyewitness told a publication. “He seemed very happy to be there to support Jen.”
The couple first sparked buzz back in June after they were seen getting cozy at a restaurant inside the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California.
By July, the two were spotted slipping into the back of an SUV in Mallorca, Spain, during the holiday weekend with Aniston’s close pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
“They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She’s really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual,” an insider explained.
“She’s been happy on her own, but she’s also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right,” another insider added. “Jen’s in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy.”
According to a third source, Curtis is “very different from anyone she’s dated before.”
“This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years. They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," they spilled.