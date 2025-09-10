Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Attends Season 4 Premiere of the 'Morning Show' in NYC After Actress Soft Launched Their Romance

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston had her number one fan right by her side on her big night. On Tuesday, September 9, the Friends alum was joined by boyfriend Jim Curtis as she celebrated the Season 4 premiere of The Morning Show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend attended the Season 4 premiere of 'The Morning Show.'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston stunned on the red carpet in a sleek black tube dress, keeping her look simple with no accessories as she posed with costars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass. Curtis, meanwhile, kept things low-key, hanging on the sidelines in a casual all-black outfit, consisting of a sweater and slacks.

Article continues below advertisement

The outing comes just days after Aniston soft launched their relationship on Instagram. In an 18-photo carousel, followers spotted a romantic sunset snap of Curtis in photo number 17, where he was pictured from behind as he gazed at the horizon.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston stuns on the red carpet at the season 4 premiere of #TheMorningShow pic.twitter.com/i9FLz1dGtT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 10, 2025 Source: @THR/X

Article continues below advertisement

“Oh, hello 17 pic,” one fan teased in the comments section, while another said, “You think we wouldn't notice photo number 17??? ❤️❤️.” Another joked, “It’s the soft launch for me,” while a third sweetly wrote, “Happiness looks beautiful on you.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston posed with her costars on the red carpet.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Curtis showed up to support Aniston. At her LolaVie haircare event in Los Angeles, he chatted with guests while she did an interview. “Jim stayed in the back talking to people and introducing himself,” an eyewitness told a publication. “He seemed very happy to be there to support Jen.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The couple first sparked buzz back in June after they were seen getting cozy at a restaurant inside the Ventana Big Sur hotel in California. By July, the two were spotted slipping into the back of an SUV in Mallorca, Spain, during the holiday weekend with Aniston’s close pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston recently shared a sunset photo of Jim Curtis on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now. They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She’s really into self-help and wellness. They are dating, but it’s still casual,” an insider explained. “She’s been happy on her own, but she’s also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right,” another insider added. “Jen’s in a very good place right now — grounded, fulfilled and very happy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram;MEGA Jim Curtis also showed up to support Jennifer Aniston at her LolaVie haircare event in Los Angeles this past August.