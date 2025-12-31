Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis 'Likes' Video of Her in Tiny String Bikini as Romance Heats Up

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston spent the holidays in a swimsuit — and her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, approved. The actress, 56, showed off her lean physique in an army green bikini top and hot pink bottoms in a video posted by her haircare brand, LolaVie, on December 24. At the start of the clip, Aniston dove into a swimming pool, then sprayed Glossing Detangler in her damp hair while relaxing on a lounge chair. Curtis, 50, “liked” the Instagram Reel, showing subtle support for his woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Celebrated Christmas Together

View this post on Instagram Source: @lolavie/Instagram Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend 'liked' a bikini clip of her.

The couple — who was first romantically linked in July — spent their first Christmas together this year. On December 25, Aniston shared a photo of the hypnotist, all smiles, playing with a baby in a holiday photo dump. “Sending you ALL the love ❤️Happy holidays! 🎄🎁🐾,” she captioned her Instagram carousel.

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Make It Official

Source: @lolavie/Instagram Jennifer Aniston is the founder of beauty brand LolaVie.

Aniston and Curtis went Instagram official in November, when she called him “my love” in a birthday tribute. That same month, they made their first public appearance together at Elle’s Women in Hollywood party. At the event, the TV star’s friend Adam Sandler reportedly said, “I can honestly say Jen is the best in so many ways and one of the most rocksteady humans I’ve ever met. Me and [my wife], Jackie, are so happy that you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim.”

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston Calls Boyfriend Jim Curtis 'Extraordinary'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @lolavie/Instagram Jennifer Aniston stripped down to a skimpy bikini by the pool.

In her Elle Women of the Year cover story, Aniston gushed over her man: “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people.” Although she avoided the specifics of her relationship, she called Curtis “very special” and “very normal.” “[He] wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity,” the Just Go With It alum added. “It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis' Early Dating Days

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston debuted her relationship with Jim Curtis on Instagram.

In July, an insider explained that the celebs were keeping their connection under wraps. "They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," the source spilled. "They are happy and really into each other." The insider said they were "hanging out a lot," particularly at the Friends star's house in Los Angeles, Calif. "It’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that," the source continued. "They’re a good match."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston spent Christmas with boyfriend Jim Curtis.