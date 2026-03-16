Jennifer Aniston Celebrates 57th Birthday With Boyfriend Jim Curtis: A Look Into Their Relationship

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Jennifer Aniston welcomed her 57th birthday alongside her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, and sources reveal that she feels content and fulfilled with their relationship. A source dished that Aniston, who has been linked to Curtis since the summer of 2025, finds great joy in their low-key lifestyle.

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Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 57th birthday with boyfriend Jim Curtis.

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“Jen and Jim have been inseparable,” the source stated, highlighting the couple's closeness. The Morning Show actress has experienced a sense of comfort with Curtis that has been absent in previous relationships. The insider noted, “This is the most comfortable she has felt in a long time, and it’s still going well.”

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Source: TODAY/YouTube Sources said the actress feels happy and relaxed in the relationship.

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Curtis, a professional hypnotist, makes the starlet feel safe. “He has given Aniston a sense of stability and peace in her life,” the source explained, which reflected in how they celebrated her recent birthday. The couple enjoyed a quiet birthday dinner, where Aniston requested “quality time” rather than extravagant festivities.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt.

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“As someone who has everything, she especially cherishes Curtis’ handwritten cards and his thoughtful and sentimental gifts,” the insider emphasized, indicating that their relationship is built on deep emotional connections.

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Following her birthday celebration on February 11, Aniston planned to spend time with her close friends the following weekend. The couple has reportedly been enjoying their time in Montecito, maintaining a low profile. “They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” a source shared during the early days of their relationship.

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Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram The 'Friends' star is in a very good place right now, a source said.

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Aniston first sparked romance rumors with Curtis in July 2025 during a trip to Mallorca, Spain. Confirmations of their connection came from mutual friends, with insiders remarking, “This is the first guy Jen has been serious with in years.” Aniston's history includes marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.