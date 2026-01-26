or
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Reveals How Long They've Been Together in First Interview: 'It Took a Long Time'

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jim Curtis gave his first interview about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston on 'Today.'

Profile Image

Jan. 26 2026, Updated 12:57 p.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, is finally letting fans in on their romance.

During a Monday, January 26, appearance on the Today Show, the hypnotist, 50, opened up about how he first met his girlfriend.

Image of Jim Curtis guest-starred on 'TODAY.'
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Jim Curtis guest-starred on 'TODAY.'

“We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” Curtis told host Craig Melvin. “It took a long time, we chatted for a long time and we became close.”

The wellness influencer revealed he and Aniston have been together “a long time, months now, almost close to a year.”

“I’m not gonna put you on the spot anymore because you’re kind of blushing right now,” Melvin teased, to which Curtis admitted, “Okay, yeah I sure am.”

Image of Jim Curtis opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston for the first time.
Source: TODAY/YouTube

Jim Curtis opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston for the first time.

On January 5, an insider confirmed the couple was going strong.

"She had a great end to the year and feels really good about where things are with Jim,” the source said of the actress, 56. “She's excited about this new year and what's ahead, especially with Jim by her side now. Jen's always been fine on her own and comfortable being single, but her relationship with Jim is just different.”

The insider added, “She's very happy and comfortable. He's just so sweet and supportive of her. He makes her everyday life better."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Image of Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston were first romantically linked in July 2025.
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston were first romantically linked in July 2025.

Aniston and Curtis first sparked romance rumors this past July after vacationing together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain.

"They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," a source said at the time. "They are happy and really into each other."

Image of Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston hard-launched their relationship on Instagram last November.
Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston hard-launched their relationship on Instagram last November.

By November, they became Instagram official, as the Friends star called him “my love” in a birthday post.

That month, they made their first public appearance together at Elle’s Women in Hollywood party. At the event, Aniston’s friend Adam Sandler told a reporter, “I can honestly say Jen is the best in so many ways and one of the most rocksteady humans I’ve ever met. Me and [my wife], Jackie, are so happy that you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve. We love you, Jim.”

Aniston fawned over her man in her Elle Women of the Year cover story: “Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does. He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people.”

The TV star called Curtis “very special” and “very normal.”

She added, “[He] wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”

