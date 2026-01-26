Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend Jim Curtis Reveals How Long They've Been Together in First Interview: 'It Took a Long Time'

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend, Jim Curtis, is finally letting fans in on their romance. During a Monday, January 26, appearance on the Today Show, the hypnotist, 50, opened up about how he first met his girlfriend.

Source: TODAY/YouTube Jim Curtis guest-starred on 'TODAY.'

“We were just introduced by friends. That’s it. We found out that we had mutual friends and we started to just chat,” Curtis told host Craig Melvin. “It took a long time, we chatted for a long time and we became close.” The wellness influencer revealed he and Aniston have been together “a long time, months now, almost close to a year.” “I’m not gonna put you on the spot anymore because you’re kind of blushing right now,” Melvin teased, to which Curtis admitted, “Okay, yeah I sure am.”

Source: TODAY/YouTube Jim Curtis opened up about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston for the first time.

On January 5, an insider confirmed the couple was going strong. "She had a great end to the year and feels really good about where things are with Jim,” the source said of the actress, 56. “She's excited about this new year and what's ahead, especially with Jim by her side now. Jen's always been fine on her own and comfortable being single, but her relationship with Jim is just different.” The insider added, “She's very happy and comfortable. He's just so sweet and supportive of her. He makes her everyday life better."

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston were first romantically linked in July 2025.

Aniston and Curtis first sparked romance rumors this past July after vacationing together on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. "They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together," a source said at the time. "They are happy and really into each other."

Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston hard-launched their relationship on Instagram last November.