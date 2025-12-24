The Poignant Reason Jennifer Aniston Is 'Over the Moon' to Be Spending Christmas With Hypnotist Lover Jim Curtis
Dec. 24 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston is preparing for a Christmas unlike any other in her life so far – and those close to her tell OK! the Friends star is "over the moon" to be spending the holidays with her new partner, wellness coach and hypnotist Jim Curtis.
After years of navigating heartbreak and high-profile breakups, Aniston, 56, is ending 2025 on a note of joy. She made her relationship with Curtis, 50, Instagram official in November to mark his milestone birthday, before the couple appeared on their first red carpet together weeks later. Now, they're planning a cozy and star-studded Christmas celebration at her $25 million Los Angeles mansion, joined by close friends and family.
A friend of the actress said: "Jen can't wait to celebrate her first Christmas with Jim and she's determined to make it really special. After spending so many years on her own – often joking she was always the 'third wheel' – it feels amazing for her to finally share the season with someone she loves. She is over the moon with happiness and excitement. A lot of her Christmases before now have been marred by her nursing heartbreak over break-ups, but this one will be different."
Those close to Aniston say the actress feels a deep emotional shift this holiday season after a string of relationships that left her weary of finding lasting happiness.
One insider said: "Jen's had such a tough time with love over the years – every heartbreak has played out under a spotlight. Finding Jim has really helped her heal, and this Christmas feels like a fresh start for her."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aniston's last known public relationship was with ex-husband Justin Theroux, 54, which ended in 2018. Since then, she has focused on work and longtime friendships, keeping her private life out of the spotlight.
That's changed this year. Curtis has introduced what friends describe as a "calm confidence" into her daily life, grounding her with his holistic routines and family values.
Among those joining the happy couple's festivities will be Curtis' teenage son, Aidan, who will spend Christmas with them after celebrating Thanksgiving with his mother.
"He'll be staying with Jen and Jim for Christmas, which she's thrilled about," said a source. "She's met him a few times in New York, but this will be his first visit to her home, and she wants to make him feel completely comfortable. Jen's been asking Jim all about their family traditions so she can join in while keeping things respectful."
Some of Aniston's closest friends – including Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda, and their daughter Francesca – have been invited to celebrate with the couple, along with Courteney Cox, her partner Johnny McDaid, and Cox's daughter, Coco.
"It's shaping up to be a really special day, and Jen's been telling friends that organizing it all has made her and Jim even closer," an insider said.
Christmas has not always been easy for Aniston, particularly since the loss of her father, actor John Aniston, in 2022.
"Christmas has often been a difficult and lonely time for Jen, but this year she's genuinely looking forward to it – she finally has someone by her side who makes her feel happy and at peace," said a source. "Jim's given her a real sense of family again."