or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

The Poignant Reason Jennifer Aniston Is 'Over the Moon' to Be Spending Christmas With Hypnotist Lover Jim Curtis

Photo of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis
Source: MEGA;@JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston is thrilled to be spending the holidays with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Dec. 24 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is preparing for a Christmas unlike any other in her life so far – and those close to her tell OK! the Friends star is "over the moon" to be spending the holidays with her new partner, wellness coach and hypnotist Jim Curtis.

After years of navigating heartbreak and high-profile breakups, Aniston, 56, is ending 2025 on a note of joy. She made her relationship with Curtis, 50, Instagram official in November to mark his milestone birthday, before the couple appeared on their first red carpet together weeks later. Now, they're planning a cozy and star-studded Christmas celebration at her $25 million Los Angeles mansion, joined by close friends and family.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Image of Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis went red carpet official in November.
Source: MEGA;@JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis went red carpet official in November.

Article continues below advertisement

A friend of the actress said: "Jen can't wait to celebrate her first Christmas with Jim and she's determined to make it really special. After spending so many years on her own – often joking she was always the 'third wheel' – it feels amazing for her to finally share the season with someone she loves. She is over the moon with happiness and excitement. A lot of her Christmases before now have been marred by her nursing heartbreak over break-ups, but this one will be different."

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Jennifer Aniston shared sweet snaps with Jim Curtis on Instagram.
Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston shared sweet snaps with Jim Curtis on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Those close to Aniston say the actress feels a deep emotional shift this holiday season after a string of relationships that left her weary of finding lasting happiness.

One insider said: "Jen's had such a tough time with love over the years – every heartbreak has played out under a spotlight. Finding Jim has really helped her heal, and this Christmas feels like a fresh start for her."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Aniston's last known public relationship was with ex-husband Justin Theroux, 54, which ended in 2018. Since then, she has focused on work and longtime friendships, keeping her private life out of the spotlight.

That's changed this year. Curtis has introduced what friends describe as a "calm confidence" into her daily life, grounding her with his holistic routines and family values.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Justin Theroux.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Justin Theroux.

Article continues below advertisement

Among those joining the happy couple's festivities will be Curtis' teenage son, Aidan, who will spend Christmas with them after celebrating Thanksgiving with his mother.

"He'll be staying with Jen and Jim for Christmas, which she's thrilled about," said a source. "She's met him a few times in New York, but this will be his first visit to her home, and she wants to make him feel completely comfortable. Jen's been asking Jim all about their family traditions so she can join in while keeping things respectful."

Some of Aniston's closest friends – including Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda, and their daughter Francesca – have been invited to celebrate with the couple, along with Courteney Cox, her partner Johnny McDaid, and Cox's daughter, Coco.

"It's shaping up to be a really special day, and Jen's been telling friends that organizing it all has made her and Jim even closer," an insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Christmas is reportedly a 'difficult and lonely time' for Jennifer Aniston.
Source: MEGA

Christmas is reportedly a 'difficult and lonely time' for Jennifer Aniston.

Christmas has not always been easy for Aniston, particularly since the loss of her father, actor John Aniston, in 2022.

"Christmas has often been a difficult and lonely time for Jen, but this year she's genuinely looking forward to it – she finally has someone by her side who makes her feel happy and at peace," said a source. "Jim's given her a real sense of family again."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.