EXCLUSIVE The Poignant Reason Jennifer Aniston Is 'Over the Moon' to Be Spending Christmas With Hypnotist Lover Jim Curtis Aaron Tinney Dec. 24 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Source: MEGA;@JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis went red carpet official in November.

A friend of the actress said: "Jen can't wait to celebrate her first Christmas with Jim and she's determined to make it really special. After spending so many years on her own – often joking she was always the 'third wheel' – it feels amazing for her to finally share the season with someone she loves. She is over the moon with happiness and excitement. A lot of her Christmases before now have been marred by her nursing heartbreak over break-ups, but this one will be different."

Source: @JENNIFERANISTON/INSTAGRAM Jennifer Aniston shared sweet snaps with Jim Curtis on Instagram.

Those close to Aniston say the actress feels a deep emotional shift this holiday season after a string of relationships that left her weary of finding lasting happiness. One insider said: "Jen's had such a tough time with love over the years – every heartbreak has played out under a spotlight. Finding Jim has really helped her heal, and this Christmas feels like a fresh start for her."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Aniston's last known public relationship was with ex-husband Justin Theroux, 54, which ended in 2018. Since then, she has focused on work and longtime friendships, keeping her private life out of the spotlight. That's changed this year. Curtis has introduced what friends describe as a "calm confidence" into her daily life, grounding her with his holistic routines and family values.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Justin Theroux.

Among those joining the happy couple's festivities will be Curtis' teenage son, Aidan, who will spend Christmas with them after celebrating Thanksgiving with his mother. "He'll be staying with Jen and Jim for Christmas, which she's thrilled about," said a source. "She's met him a few times in New York, but this will be his first visit to her home, and she wants to make him feel completely comfortable. Jen's been asking Jim all about their family traditions so she can join in while keeping things respectful." Some of Aniston's closest friends – including Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda, and their daughter Francesca – have been invited to celebrate with the couple, along with Courteney Cox, her partner Johnny McDaid, and Cox's daughter, Coco. "It's shaping up to be a really special day, and Jen's been telling friends that organizing it all has made her and Jim even closer," an insider said.

Source: MEGA Christmas is reportedly a 'difficult and lonely time' for Jennifer Aniston.