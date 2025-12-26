Jennifer Aniston Shares Rare Glimpse at Holiday Season With Boyfriend Jim Curtis: See Cute Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston is giving fans a rare look at her festive season, which includes spending time with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis. The Friends alum posted a small collection of personal holiday photos that captured intimate, feel-good moments from the cozy time of year. In one sweet snap, lifted a baby into the air, grinning from ear to ear as he looked up with pure happiness. The little one wore a blue knit sweater paired with matching pants.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston shared cozy holiday photos with Jim Curtis.

Another photo showed Aniston posing alongside her longtime friend Andrea Bendewald. Standing indoors with their arms wrapped around each other, the two smiled comfortably at the camera. Aniston kept things laid-back in a dark outfit, while the Suddenly Susan actress stood out in a bright red sweater and jeans. The longtime pals appeared relaxed and content as they soaked up quality time together.

The 56-year-old actress also melted hearts by sharing a photo of her three dogs sitting calmly in front of a glowing Christmas tree. Surrounded by wrapped presents and twinkling lights, the pups stole the spotlight as they sat on a cream-colored rug. "Sending you ALL the love ❤️Happy holidays! 🎄🎁🐾," she wrote in the post's caption. The post comes shortly after a source close to Aniston told OK! that The Morning Show star is “over the moon” about spending the holidays with Curtis.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram The actress posted sweet moments with friends, family and pets via Instagram.

A friend of the actress shared: "Jen can't wait to celebrate her first Christmas with Jim and she's determined to make it really special. After spending so many years on her own – often joking she was always the 'third wheel' – it feels amazing for her to finally share the season with someone she loves." They added, "She is over the moon with happiness and excitement. A lot of her Christmases before now have been marred by her nursing heartbreak over break-ups, but this one will be different."

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston is excited to spend the holiday season with her new man, a source said.

According to the source, Aniston feels different after prior relationships left her guarded. One insider explained: "Jen's had such a tough time with love over the years – every heartbreak has played out under a spotlight. Finding Jim has really helped her heal, and this Christmas feels like a fresh start for her."

Curtis’ teenage son, Aidan, spent the day with the duo, the source claimed.

Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram Insiders said the season feels like a 'fresh start' for Jennifer Aniston.