Jennifer Aniston 'Can’t Help But Compare' Boyfriend Jim Curtis to Her Famous Exes: Report
Sept. 10 2026, Updated 2:24 p.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston's relationship with Jim Curtis reportedly gave her a fresh perspective on her famous exes.
"Of course, she can’t help but compare Jim to the men she’s been with in the past and she says he’s hands down the best lover she’s had in every way," a source told the National Enquirer.
The former Friends star, 57, has been romantically linked to Curtis, 50, for more than a year.
Jennifer Aniston Saw Her Relationship With Jim Curtis Differently
The source described where Aniston and her hypnotherapist boyfriend stood in their relationship.
"Jen fully admits that she and Jim are still in the honeymoon stage," the source said.
"But they’ve been together well over a year now, so it’s pretty remarkable that they still have this kind of electricity, usually that starts to fade at this point in a relationship," they added.
However, there's one former relationship that the source said Aniston viewed differently.
"The funny thing is Vince Vaughn is about the only one that she says was even remotely close when it came to putting her needs first," the source told of Aniston’s The Break-Up costar, 56.
They added, "Which is ironic since he was the guy everyone seemed to think was wrong for her."
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Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt, whom she began dating in the late 1990s, and Justin Theroux, whom she married in 2015 before they divorced in 2018.
Looking back, the source revealed that Aniston viewed that chapter of her life differently.
"Brad was obviously incredibly handsome and there was plenty of passion between them. But looking back, she sees how much of that relationship revolved around him and his needs," the insider said.
Curtis Stood Out From Aniston's Exes
The source said Curtis brought a different dynamic to Aniston’s life.
"He’s incredibly tuned into her in every way and always puts her first. She says none of her exes can compare, not even Brad," the insider said.
However, earlier this month a source of Page Six also shared where the couple stood on marriage.
"They’re still very, very happy," the insider revealed.
"But they have no intention of ever getting married — Jen swears she will never get married again," they further claimed.
The insider continued, "This relationship is succeeding on so many levels because it’s got things that Jen’s never had before."
The source also explained why the relationship felt easier for Aniston.
"She doesn’t feel like she has to work to impress him or keep him [like she did with Theroux, 55]. She doesn’t feel like she has to compete with other, more famous women who are after him," they concluded.