Jennifer Aniston Admits Relationships Are 'Difficult' for Her Due to Parents' Divorce: 'It's Almost Easier to Be Solo'

"It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone," the bombshell shared of how she grew up. "My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.'"

"I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that," Aniston, 54, continued. "So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take."