Jennifer Aniston Admits Relationships Are 'Difficult' for Her Due to Parents' Divorce: 'It's Almost Easier to Be Solo'
Jennifer Aniston may have every man on the planet lusting after her, but the actress confessed that romance doesn't come so easy for her.
The two-time divorcée gave the scoop on her views about love in a new interview, explaining that witnessing her late parents' failed union took a toll on the way she approaches dating.
"It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone," the bombshell shared of how she grew up. "My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.'"
"I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that," Aniston, 54, continued. "So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take."
"It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want," the Friends lead added. "And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I'm really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little...."
The star's parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, married in 1985 but divorced in 1980.
The actress married Brad Pitt in 2005 after first getting together in 1998. By 2005, the pair had split.
She was also married to actor Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017, and she hasn't been romantically linked to anyone since.
However, as OK! reported, the LolaVie haircare founder is content embracing the single life.
"She doesn’t feel like she needs a relationship right now," a source recently revealed to a news publication, noting, "she’s never been happier and is content enough to be by herself."
"Jen has been burned so many times that she’s more careful than ever when it comes to jumping into a new relationship," the insider added of why she's hesitant to put herself out there again.
WSJ. talked to Jennifer about her views on relationships.