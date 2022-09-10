Jennifer Aniston Wows Fans With More NSFW Shower Content
Jennifer Aniston isn't done sharing her NSFW content just yet. The Friends alum wasn't afraid of showing off her backside while promoting her haircare brand, LolaVie.
The actress gave fans a tease while filming herself naked and enjoying a peaceful day in her bathroom. Before Aniston entered the frame, viewers got a short tour of the space seeing both her dog, tub and, of course, her white marble shower.
"They’re finally HERE! @lolavie Shampoo & Conditioner are officially available today and we are so happy where they landed," Aniston wrote in a caption shared on September 8 via Instagram. "Thanks to my team for working so hard to get these babies JUST RIGHT. Hope you love them as much as I do!"
Followers couldn't contain their excitement for the product launch. One wrote, "The big day has arrived and my heart feels like it's going to explode with so much pride and happiness for this launch! You have no idea how excited I was for this, LolaVie came to improve my hair care routine, and I can't wait to try out Shampoo&Conditioner."
While some people left emojis in her comments sections and complimented Aniston's beauty, others shared how LolaVie transformed the health of their strands.
One person wrote, "We love all lolavie products and the shampoo and conditioner seems amazing can't wait to try them," another added, "my hair is the best just because of you THANK YOU."
While beauty enthusiasts raved about the products, others were amazed by Aniston's interior design skills. "Omg i am obsessed with your bathroom! It’s perfect," a viewer shared.
The bathroom series began Sunday, September 4, after The Morning Show star uploaded a snapshot of herself using her new shampoo and conditioner. Despite the public being excited to see her more risqué content, her former costar, David Schwimmer, couldn't help but use it as an opportunity for a joke.
The comedian recreated her social media update on September 7 covering himself in soap and squeezing both his eyes and mouth shut. The director wrote, "@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??"
Aniston was humored by Schwimmer's imitation and commented, "Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?"
The new addition to the LolaVie product line is intended to give those envious of Aniston's shiny blonde locks an opportunity to recreate her beauty secrets from the comfort of their own home.