Jennifer Aniston Wows Fans With More NSFW Shower Content

"They’re finally HERE! @lolavie Shampoo & Conditioner are officially available today and we are so happy where they landed," Aniston wrote in a caption shared on September 8 via Instagram. "Thanks to my team for working so hard to get these babies JUST RIGHT. Hope you love them as much as I do!"

BRAD PITT JEALOUS OF JENNIFER ANISTON'S CLOSE FRIENDSHIP WITH EX JUSTIN THEROUX, ACTRESS 'FINDS IT SWEET'

Followers couldn't contain their excitement for the product launch. One wrote, "The big day has arrived and my heart feels like it's going to explode with so much pride and happiness for this launch! You have no idea how excited I was for this, LolaVie came to improve my hair care routine, and I can't wait to try out Shampoo&Conditioner."