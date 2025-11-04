Justin Theroux Subtly Supports Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's New Relationship With Jim Curtis
Nov. 4 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston has a new man in her life, and one of her old flames has subtly shown his support.
After hard-launching her relationship with Jim Curtis on Instagram on Monday, November 3, the Friends star's second ex-husband, Justin Theroux, "liked" the post.
Aniston, 56, and the star of HBO's The Leftovers, 54, were married for three years, from 2015 to 2018.
Theroux was just one of many who "liked" the post wishing Curtis — who describes himself as an "author, speaker, Hypno-coach and educator" — a happy birthday.
The Horrible Bosses actress included a sweet black-and-white photo of herself with her arms wrapped around Curtis, captioning the post, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️."
The post has since racked up millions of "likes" from her fans and famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts and Chelsea Handler.
Celebrities like Mandy Moore, Kyle Richards, Molly Shannon, Natasha Lyonne, Melanie Lynskey and Sarah Paulson also "liked" the photo.
Aniston's The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon commented, "Happy Birthday ! LOVE this Lovestory 💕✨."
This comes as Witherspoon, who appeared on the November 3 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, revealed where Aniston stands with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61. (Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005.)
- Jennifer Aniston's Relationship With Jim Curtis Is Getting 'Serious,' Source Reveals: 'She Has Completely Shifted Her Mindset and Life'
- Jennifer Aniston and New Flame Jim Curtis Were Seen on Intimate Dinner Date in June Before Fourth of July Trip to Mallorca: Insider
- Jennifer Aniston Soft Launches Her Relationship With Boyfriend Jim Curtis in Romantic Sunset Photo
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"She’s not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She’s not holding onto old things,” the Sweet Home Alabama star, 49, told Shepard.
Witherspoon added, "And by the way, at her 50th birthday — one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is — people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there."
Aniston celebrated her 50th in 2019 with a big bash at Los Angeles' Sunset Tower.
The We're The Millers actress first sparked dating rumors with Curtis after they were spotted celebrating July 4th together in Mallorca, Spain.
The following month, Aniston and the hypnotist were seen on a double date with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in New York City's West Village.
Meanwhile, Justin Theroux married actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, in March.
The couple was first linked in 2023 as they were seen getting cozy in New York City.
Theroux told E! at an event on May 1, "We’re still young in our marriage,” adding, "so we’re just enjoying it.”