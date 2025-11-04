COUPLES Justin Theroux Subtly Supports Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's New Relationship With Jim Curtis Source: mega; @jenniferaniston/instagram Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux showed his support for her new relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis after she hard-launched the romance on Instagram on Monday, November 3. Allie Fasanella Nov. 4 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Jennifer Aniston has a new man in her life, and one of her old flames has subtly shown his support. After hard-launching her relationship with Jim Curtis on Instagram on Monday, November 3, the Friends star's second ex-husband, Justin Theroux, "liked" the post. Aniston, 56, and the star of HBO's The Leftovers, 54, were married for three years, from 2015 to 2018.

Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux was one of the people to 'like' her birthday post for her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Theroux was just one of many who "liked" the post wishing Curtis — who describes himself as an "author, speaker, Hypno-coach and educator" — a happy birthday. The Horrible Bosses actress included a sweet black-and-white photo of herself with her arms wrapped around Curtis, captioning the post, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️." The post has since racked up millions of "likes" from her fans and famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts and Chelsea Handler.

Source: mega Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux divorced in 2018 after just three years of marriage.

Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram; @jimcurtis1 Jennifer Aniston sparked dating rumors with hypnotist Jim Curtis following their July 4 vacation in Mallorca, Spain.

"She’s not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She’s not holding onto old things,” the Sweet Home Alabama star, 49, told Shepard. Witherspoon added, "And by the way, at her 50th birthday — one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is — people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there." Aniston celebrated her 50th in 2019 with a big bash at Los Angeles' Sunset Tower.

Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram; @jimcurtis1 Jim Curtis describes himself as an 'author, speaker, Hypno-coach and educator.'

The We're The Millers actress first sparked dating rumors with Curtis after they were spotted celebrating July 4th together in Mallorca, Spain. The following month, Aniston and the hypnotist were seen on a double date with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in New York City's West Village.

Source: mega Justin Theroux, 54, married Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31 in March.