Article continues below advertisement
Justin Theroux Subtly Supports Ex-Wife Jennifer Aniston's New Relationship With Jim Curtis

jennifer aniston, justin theroux, jim curtis
Source: mega; @jenniferaniston/instagram

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux showed his support for her new relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis after she hard-launched the romance on Instagram on Monday, November 3.

Nov. 4 2025, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston has a new man in her life, and one of her old flames has subtly shown his support.

After hard-launching her relationship with Jim Curtis on Instagram on Monday, November 3, the Friends star's second ex-husband, Justin Theroux, "liked" the post.

Aniston, 56, and the star of HBO's The Leftovers, 54, were married for three years, from 2015 to 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux was one of the people to 'like' her birthday post for her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis.
Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram

Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband Justin Theroux was one of the people to 'like' her birthday post for her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Theroux was just one of many who "liked" the post wishing Curtis — who describes himself as an "author, speaker, Hypno-coach and educator" — a happy birthday.

The Horrible Bosses actress included a sweet black-and-white photo of herself with her arms wrapped around Curtis, captioning the post, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️."

The post has since racked up millions of "likes" from her fans and famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon, Naomi Watts and Chelsea Handler.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux divorced in 2018 after just three years of marriage.
Source: mega

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux divorced in 2018 after just three years of marriage.

Celebrities like Mandy Moore, Kyle Richards, Molly Shannon, Natasha Lyonne, Melanie Lynskey and Sarah Paulson also "liked" the photo.

Aniston's The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon commented, "Happy Birthday ! LOVE this Lovestory 💕✨."

This comes as Witherspoon, who appeared on the November 3 episode of Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, revealed where Aniston stands with ex-husband Brad Pitt, 61. (Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005.)

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Aniston

image of Jennifer Aniston sparked dating rumors with hypnotist Jim Curtis following their July 4 vacation in Mallorca, Spain.
Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram; @jimcurtis1

Jennifer Aniston sparked dating rumors with hypnotist Jim Curtis following their July 4 vacation in Mallorca, Spain.

"She’s not who people think she is — like, holding onto old things. She’s not holding onto old things,” the Sweet Home Alabama star, 49, told Shepard.

Witherspoon added, "And by the way, at her 50th birthday — one of the biggest testaments I can say to what a wonderful person she is — people from her teenage years, people from her 20s, people who work in her home, every ex-husband, ex-boyfriend was there."

Aniston celebrated her 50th in 2019 with a big bash at Los Angeles' Sunset Tower.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Jim Curtis describes himself as an 'author, speaker, Hypno-coach and educator.'
Source: @jenniferaniston/instagram; @jimcurtis1

Jim Curtis describes himself as an 'author, speaker, Hypno-coach and educator.'

The We're The Millers actress first sparked dating rumors with Curtis after they were spotted celebrating July 4th together in Mallorca, Spain.

The following month, Aniston and the hypnotist were seen on a double date with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in New York City's West Village.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Justin Theroux married Nicole Brydon Bloom in March.
Source: mega

Justin Theroux, 54, married Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31 in March.

Meanwhile, Justin Theroux married actress Nicole Brydon Bloom, 31, in March.

The couple was first linked in 2023 as they were seen getting cozy in New York City.

Theroux told E! at an event on May 1, "We’re still young in our marriage,” adding, "so we’re just enjoying it.”

