Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Nicknames for Courteney Cox in Sweet Birthday Tribute
Jennifer Aniston will always be there for bestie Courteney Cox!
On Thursday, June 15, the Marley & Me star paid tribute to her longtime pal for Cox's 59th birthday, sharing a sweet message, a few photos and even some video clips from their days on Friends.
"I’d like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays. If you’ve been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is," gushed The Morning Show lead, 54. "The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday ❤️🥳🎈."
The mom-of-one responded in the comments section by writing, "I love you Jenny Louise ♥️♥️♥️."
It was just a few months ago that Aniston, as well as costar Lisa Kudrow, came out to support Cox as she received her rightful star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters," Aniston shared while giving a speech at the event. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."
"You really wanna hope that you don't have any kind of stain or a spot on a wall or that a pillow is out of place or that a hair or something that needs to be plucked. So, I'm just saying, thank God this star is straight," she continued, referencing her pal's need to keep everything perfectly pristine like her Friends character, Monica.
Added Kudrow, 59, "We just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally."