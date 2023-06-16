Jennifer Aniston Reveals Her Nicknames for Courteney Cox in Sweet Birthday Tribute

It was just a few months ago that Aniston, as well as costar Lisa Kudrow, came out to support Cox as she received her rightful star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters," Aniston shared while giving a speech at the event. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."