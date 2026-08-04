Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Courteney Cox After Romantic Spain Getaway With Boyfriend Jim Curtis

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Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Continued Their Romance

Source: @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston returned from Spain after enjoying a vacation with boyfriend Jim Curtis and friends.

The Spain vacation marked another milestone for Aniston and Curtis, who were first linked during a group holiday in Majorca last year. The pair began dating in early 2025 before making their first public appearance together in July of that year. They later made their official red carpet debut at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills on November 17, 2025. An insider told Daily Mail, "They want to have some fun in the sun and toast a year of bliss in her favorite place in the world, Cabo." The source also said, "She is head over heels for this guy and wants him to be her forever person, so it's fitting they take a romantic break to appreciate one another."

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Jim Curtis Reportedly Won Over Jennifer Aniston's Inner Circle

Source: MEGA; @jimcurtis1/Instagram Jennifer Aniston's Spain vacation marked another milestone in her relationship with Jim Curtis.

According to the Daily Mail insider, Curtis quickly became a natural fit among Aniston's famous friends, including Bateman, Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, and Sean Hayes. Rather than focusing on celebrity life, the source described Curtis as someone who blended into the group with ease. "Jim fits right in with the crowd, they think he is a cool guy, which is very relaxing for Jen. She doesn't have to sell Jim, everyone is sold on him!" the insider shared. They added, "Dinner parties, movie nights, premieres, they are easy breezy for Jen when Jim is by her side because he is so likable."

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Jennifer Aniston Appreciated Jim Curtis' Calm Nature

Source: MEGA Jennifer Aniston reportedly felt at ease with Jim Curtis because of his calm approach to life and supportive nature.

The source also explained why Aniston reportedly felt comfortable in the relationship, noting that Curtis's approach to life differed from that of some of her previous romances. "It is all about her and how she feels and what she needs," the insider said. They continued, "He never talks about his career or tries to network with her contacts, he has no interest in being an actor or being famous."

Source: MEGA An insider claimed Jim Curtis brought a calming presence to Jennifer Aniston and her circle of friends through his positive outlook on life.