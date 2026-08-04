Jennifer Aniston Reunites With Courteney Cox After Romantic Spain Getaway With Boyfriend Jim Curtis
Aug. 4 2026, Published 7:09 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston reunited with close friends Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman after returning from a sunny vacation in Spain with boyfriend Jim Curtis.
The actress was photographed arriving in Los Angeles on Monday, August 3, after the group stepped off a private jet following their European getaway.
Per images obtained by the Daily Mail, Aniston, 57, kept her travel look simple in a fitted black vest paired with blue jeans, while Cox, 62, opted for a loose shirt, cream wide-leg jeans and a wide-brimmed sun hat.
Bateman, 57, also caught attention with a longer hairstyle and stylish glasses as the trio greeted one another with warm hugs after landing.
The vacation included Amy Schumer, Christian Hogue and stylist Jamie Mizrahi, making it a star-studded trip with some of Aniston's closest friends.
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Continued Their Romance
The Spain vacation marked another milestone for Aniston and Curtis, who were first linked during a group holiday in Majorca last year. The pair began dating in early 2025 before making their first public appearance together in July of that year.
They later made their official red carpet debut at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event in Beverly Hills on November 17, 2025.
An insider told Daily Mail, "They want to have some fun in the sun and toast a year of bliss in her favorite place in the world, Cabo."
The source also said, "She is head over heels for this guy and wants him to be her forever person, so it's fitting they take a romantic break to appreciate one another."
Jim Curtis Reportedly Won Over Jennifer Aniston's Inner Circle
According to the Daily Mail insider, Curtis quickly became a natural fit among Aniston's famous friends, including Bateman, Sandra Bullock, Adam Sandler, and Sean Hayes.
Rather than focusing on celebrity life, the source described Curtis as someone who blended into the group with ease.
"Jim fits right in with the crowd, they think he is a cool guy, which is very relaxing for Jen. She doesn't have to sell Jim, everyone is sold on him!" the insider shared.
They added, "Dinner parties, movie nights, premieres, they are easy breezy for Jen when Jim is by her side because he is so likable."
- Jennifer Aniston and New Flame Jim Curtis Were Seen on Intimate Dinner Date in June Before Fourth of July Trip to Mallorca: Insider
- Jennifer Aniston and New Boyfriend Jim Curtis Go on Double Date With Jason Bateman and His Wife Amanda Anka After Joint Vacation
- Jennifer Aniston's Relationship With Jim Curtis Is Getting 'Serious,' Source Reveals: 'She Has Completely Shifted Her Mindset and Life'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jennifer Aniston Appreciated Jim Curtis' Calm Nature
The source also explained why Aniston reportedly felt comfortable in the relationship, noting that Curtis's approach to life differed from that of some of her previous romances.
"It is all about her and how she feels and what she needs," the insider said.
They continued, "He never talks about his career or tries to network with her contacts, he has no interest in being an actor or being famous."
"She has said with him she can exhale, she can let herself go and breathe because there is no pressure," the source revealed.
As a life coach, Curtis also reportedly brought a calming presence to Aniston's wider circle of friends.
"Very often Jim gets people to take deep breaths, to focus on the here and now, to appreciate the good things in life, he is like a human peace sign," the source shared.
They concluded, "He is the dude everyone gravitates toward at a party."