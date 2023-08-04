Jennifer Aniston Reunites With 'Friends' Costar Courteney Cox to Celebrate Her Home-Care Brand Launch: Photos
Friends! On Thursday, August 3, Jennifer Aniston shared snaps from a launch party for costar and close friend Courteney Cox's new home-care brand, Homecourt.
On the blonde beauty's Instagram Story, she shared a snap of the entire group as all the women gathered around Cox and smiled for the camera. Along with the Friends duo, famous actresses Sarah Paulson and Molly Shannon were at the event.
"Celebrating CC and the latest @homecourt launch. SO proud of you," Aniston penned with the photo.
Additionally, she posted a selfie of herself, Cox and friend Jennifer Meyer. In the image, the Murder Mystery star was wearing a white low-cut top, gold hoops, a gold chain and a thick gold bangle with her hair pulled back. Meanwhile, the Scream alum had on a white button down and wore her hair in loose waves as she soft smiled.
Aniston's third post featured the gorgeous table setting the group of successful women ate at during the event.
As OK! previously reported, the We're the Millers alum has been leaning on her friends and family since her father's passing in November 2022.
The celeb's inner circle has been important to her these last few months, including her ex-husband Justin Theroux, according to a source.
The insider alleged that the duo has been calling each other almost everyday since her father's passing at age 89.
"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️," she wrote on Instagram in late 2022.
While relationships with exes are usually complicated, Aniston and Theroux have remained friends since their 2017 split.
"I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we're in. And I'm not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don't talk about Jen," Theroux told Esquire earlier this year when asked about their dynamic.
"People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. And having been in a public relationship, it's much more fun not being in public relationships," he spilled. "Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing."