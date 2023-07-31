Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux Still Consoling the Actress After Her Dad's Death, Former Spouses Talk Nearly Every Day: Source
Jennifer Aniston is still leaning on friends after her father's passing — and it turns out that ex-husband Justin Theroux has once again become a member of the actress' inner circle.
According to a source, the Girl on the Train star has been calling his former spouse almost everyday since John Aniston passed away at age 89 in November 2022.
The source told a news outlet that while the Friends alum, 54, has invited her father's "pals to her house for parties to talk about the good old days with John," speaking with Theroux, 51, has been the biggest source of comfort.
The LolaVie haircare founder made a touching tribute to her parent on Instagram after he passed.
"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️."
Jennifer and Justin have beat the odds and remained friendly since they ended their two-and-a-half year marriage in late 2017.
"I want all of my relationships to exist within the four walls of whatever room we’re in. And I’m not trying to be evasive, but I talk to Jen — I don’t talk about Jen," he stated to Esquire earlier this year when asked about their dynamic.
"People will always want to gossip and say things, but you have to find that balance. And having been in a public relationship, it’s much more fun not being in public relationship," the Leftovers star shared. "Me saying anything, even if it was something loving, it would just turn into a thing."
The two also have plenty of mutual friends, which is why they've been seen out together during several outings over the years.
Since their split, the Hollywood beauty hasn't been romantically linked to anyone, though she admitted in an interview that she is dating around.
