Jennifer Aniston's Ex Justin Theroux Still Consoling the Actress After Her Dad's Death, Former Spouses Talk Nearly Every Day: Source

The source told a news outlet that while the Friends alum, 54, has invited her father's "pals to her house for parties to talk about the good old days with John," speaking with Theroux, 51, has been the biggest source of comfort.

The LolaVie haircare founder made a touching tribute to her parent on Instagram after he passed.

"Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. ⁣You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣⁣Don’t forget to visit 💫🤗❤️."