Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Toned Legs In Silver Mini Dress At 'Murder Mystery 2' Premiere: Photos
Jennifer Aniston is aging like a fine wine!
The Friends alum stepped out in Los Angeles for the premiere of her new film, Murder Mystery 2, on Tuesday, March 28, while showing off her toned legs in a chic silver Versace mini dress.
Aniston let her shiny blonde tresses flow as she posed for photographers at the launch of her new Netflix movie in which she stars in with good pal Adam Sandler.
The Hollywood icon recently revealed the Big Daddy star has been so instrumental in her life, even going on to be overtly honest about his distaste for the men she's married and dated. When asked by Jimmy Fallon if Sandler ever gives her life advise, she explained, “If I get anything from him it’s, ‘What are you doing?!’ — usually based on someone I’m dating."
Despite multiple failed romances and two marriages under her belt, Aniston feels she's better now than ever before. "I feel like I've risen out of some ashes," she explained in a recent interview. "But I think we always have moments of, you know, ups and downs and ebbs and flows."
"And it just feels like that kind of period right now is feeling really great about every single thing," Aniston continued of her growth. "I'm very grateful."
This is not the first time The Morning Show actress expressed how content she currently is with her life. "I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," she said in a 2021 interview. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."
Scroll through the gallery to see Aniston stun at the Murder Mystery 2' premiere.
The 54-year-old showed off her fit physique as she posed on the red carpet.
Aniston proved you don't have to be a certain age to rock a mini dress like a pro!
The We're the Millers star glowed as she posed for the cameras at the star-studded event.
Aniston seemed to wave hello to a friend as cameras flashed.