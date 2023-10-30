OK Magazine
David Schwimmer Looks Glum Leaving NYC Apartment 2 Days After the Death of His 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry

Oct. 30 2023, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Two days after Matthew Perry's tragic death, his Friends costar David Schwimmer was spotted leaving his New York City apartment on Monday, October 30.

In photos obtained by a news outlet, the 56-year-old, who played Ross on the NBC sitcom alongside Perry, wore a baseball cap and a mask as he looked at his phone on the streets of the Big Apple.

One day earlier, Schwimmer was seen flashing a peace sign to photographers outside his home as he picked up a food delivery order.

David Schwimmer was spotted out in NYC on October 30.

So far, none of Perry's costars have made a public statement about his death, but according to Page Six, the cast is preparing a joint statement.

“The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother, because that’s what Matty was — their brother,” a source said.

As OK! previously reported, Perry was found in his Los Angeles home and was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi. The autopsy is currently inconclusive.

After the tragedy occurred, Perry's family spoke out in a statement.

The cast have remained close since the show ended in 2004.

Perry's brood said they are “heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother.”

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” the message continued. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

The same he died, Perry's pickleball instructor, Matt Manasse, gave insight into his last few hours, revealing that he "seemed like he was in a really good place and a happy place."

Matthew Perry was vocal about his addiction issues.

"I'm just happy that, you know, if anything, he had a lot of fun and pleasure being on a pickleball court around people that he enjoyed because he gave us so much joy," the athletic coach explained.

Manasse also said the 17 Again star, who had been open about his addiction issues, loved the sport, and it kept him busy.

"Pickleball I think was an outlet for him," Manasse said. "It was something that he became obsessed with, and that was that was his new healthy addiction, and he loved it."

The 'Friends' cast have been silent on Matthew Perry's death so far.

"He would bring other people to the court sometimes that were going through similar things and try to use pickleball to help them as well," Manasse continued. "He really had his heart always open and would always try to make everyone laugh, too. I feel lucky to know him."

The New York Post obtained photos of Schwimmer.

