'Friends' Cast Speaks Out After Matthew Perry's Sudden Death

Despite his battle with addiction, the Friends set was a place where he was never under the influence.

"They were understanding, and they were patient," he said of how his costars handled his low points. "It could be said that [doing the show] saved me."

"It did help me with drugs and alcohol, that job, because I said to myself on this amazing show, 'You can't have the 17th drink when you have to be at work the next morning with these wonderful people doing the job,'" Perry explained.

Added the star, "I had a deal with myself that I'd never drink or take anything while working, and I held up to that deal, but I was insanely hungover doing the work."