'Friends' Cast Speaks Out After Matthew Perry's Sudden Death
The one where the grieve together.
Days after Matthew Perry suddenly passed away on Saturday, October 28, the cast of Friends released a joint message to mourn the tragic loss.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc's statement read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
News of Perry's death was revealed after a call was made about a suspected drowning, and when EMTs arrived at his house, they found his unresponsive body in a hot tub. Though an autopsy was complete, the cause of his death has been deferred as experts wait for toxicology reports.
While prescription drugs were found at the 54-year-old's home, no illegal substances were uncovered.
Perry candidly discussed his battle with addiction in his memoir, where he also touched on his lifelong bond with his castmates. During the comedy's highly anticipated 2021 reunion, the actor gushed about the moments when they would unexpectedly run into each other over the years.
"The best way I can describe it is, after the show was over, if we were at a party and one of us bumped into each other, that was it. That was the end of the night. You just sat with the person all night long," he recalled. "You apologized to the people you were with but they had to understand you had met somebody special to you and you were going to talk to that person for the rest of the night."
Despite his battle with addiction, the Friends set was a place where he was never under the influence.
"They were understanding, and they were patient," he said of how his costars handled his low points. "It could be said that [doing the show] saved me."
"It did help me with drugs and alcohol, that job, because I said to myself on this amazing show, 'You can't have the 17th drink when you have to be at work the next morning with these wonderful people doing the job,'" Perry explained.
Added the star, "I had a deal with myself that I'd never drink or take anything while working, and I held up to that deal, but I was insanely hungover doing the work."
While the hit sitcom — which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 — was undoubtedly the 17 Again actor's claim to fame, he revealed that he doesn't want the show to be his legacy.
"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker," he shared in a 2022 interview. "And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people. That's what I want."
"The best thing about me, bar none, is that if an alcoholic or drug addict comes up to me and says, 'Will you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," he spilled. "When I die, I don't want Friends to be the first thing that's mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that's mentioned, and I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."
