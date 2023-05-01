Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over 'Friends' Costars Lisa Kudrow & Courteney Cox in Sweet Video: 'Thank God for Girlfriends'

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters," the Murder Mystery actress said in a speech for the 58-year-old. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."

"We just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you," Kudrow chimed in. "You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally."