Jennifer Aniston Gushes Over 'Friends' Costars Lisa Kudrow & Courteney Cox in Sweet Video: 'Thank God for Girlfriends'
Jennifer Aniston knows how to make her best friends feel special!
The We're the Millers star took to Instagram on Sunday, April 30, to share a video thanking all of her close female pals — which include numerous famous faces!
"Thank god for girlfriends ❤️🙏🏼☺️ ," Aniston captioned the video, which starts with her in the back of a golf cart and then flashes to a clip of the Just Go With It star laughing with Friends costars Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox.
Besides expressing her gratitude for her longtime besties, Aniston also shared clips with Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Kate Hudson and Reese Witherspoon, amongst others.
"Thank God for you!!♥️♥️♥️," the Scream actress — who has known Aniston since 1994 — replied back to her friend in the comments section.
The trio has shared a tight bond since being cast in the hit '90s sitcom, and earlier this year, both Kudrow and Aniston were on hand to help celebrate Cox's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends and your family, your sisters," the Murder Mystery actress said in a speech for the 58-year-old. "To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney. She is responsible for all of that. From the beginning of when we met her, she was immediately inclusive, warm, loving, interested in everything about you."
"We just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you," Kudrow chimed in. "You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented and, what's most important, a truly good and decent human being. Thank you for enriching our lives personally."
Before the duo wrapped up their heartfelt tribute to Cox, they joked about the condition of the brunette beauty's cemented star.
"You really wanna hope that you don't have any kind of stain or a spot on a wall or that a pillow is out of place or that a hair or something that needs to be plucked," Aniston joked about her friend's clean ways. "So, I'm just saying, thank God this star is straight."