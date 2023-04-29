David Arquette Admits Dating Ex Courteney Cox at the Height of Her Fame Led to 'Arguments' & 'Ego' Issues

"Did you go through times when she was on Friends where you felt inferior to her or less than based on how successful that show was?" the Bravo boss questioned, to which the dad-of-three, 51, replied with a very honest answer.

"Yeah, absolutely. It's difficult," he admitted. "I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, provide and pick up the check and be the breadwinner and in the acting world in general, you're always going on this rollercoaster of popularity and not [always] able to get a job. So it's like this weird thing."