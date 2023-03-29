Jennifer Aniston Insists She's 'Risen Out Of The Ashes' After Two Failed Marriages

Noting that "self-awareness is key," Aniston continued of her journey to loving her life: "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" she added.