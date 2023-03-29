OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Aniston
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Aniston Insists She's 'Risen Out Of The Ashes' After Two Failed Marriages

ok split nikki copy
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 28 2023, Published 9:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jennifer Aniston is feeling blessed for this new chapter of her life.

When asked about a recent quote in which she described her current phase of life as "Phoenix Rising," Aniston elaborated in a new interview, "I feel like I've risen out of some ashes."

Article continues below advertisement
ok split nikki copy
Source: mega

"But I think we always have moments of, you know, ups and downs and ebbs and flows," she candidly added while talking with a news publication alongside Murder Mystery 2 costar Adam Sandler. "And it just feels like that kind of period right now is feeling really great about every single thing."

The A-lister, 54, gushed: "I'm very grateful."

Article continues below advertisement

This wasn't the first time Aniston expressed gratitude for where she now is in life, revealing in a June 2021 interview that she's finally at a "peaceful place."

"I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," the Morning Show star said. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."

ok split nikki
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Noting that "self-awareness is key," Aniston continued of her journey to loving her life: "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."

"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" she added.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

This stage of her life comes after her two failed marriage with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

Aniston and Pitt's whirlwind romance famously came crashing down in 2005 when they announced their separation, with the pair going on to file for divorce later that year.

The Friends alum went on to marry Theroux in 2015, but after nearly three years of marriage, the former flames announced their split.

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Part of enjoying her single status may have something to do with ridding her former husbands from her life, as a source previously told OK! last year that the actress made a vow to start setting more boundaries in her life.

"Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place," spilled the source at the time, noting she had a "habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own."

Access Hollywood conducted the interview with Aniston.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.