Jennifer Aniston Insists She's 'Risen Out Of The Ashes' After Two Failed Marriages
Jennifer Aniston is feeling blessed for this new chapter of her life.
When asked about a recent quote in which she described her current phase of life as "Phoenix Rising," Aniston elaborated in a new interview, "I feel like I've risen out of some ashes."
"But I think we always have moments of, you know, ups and downs and ebbs and flows," she candidly added while talking with a news publication alongside Murder Mystery 2 costar Adam Sandler. "And it just feels like that kind of period right now is feeling really great about every single thing."
The A-lister, 54, gushed: "I'm very grateful."
This wasn't the first time Aniston expressed gratitude for where she now is in life, revealing in a June 2021 interview that she's finally at a "peaceful place."
"I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," the Morning Show star said. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."
Noting that "self-awareness is key," Aniston continued of her journey to loving her life: "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads."
"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" she added.
- Jennifer Aniston Stuns While Leaving 'Good Morning America' After Admitting Adam Sandler Berates Her For The Men She Dates: Photos
- Jennifer Aniston Recalls Cher Poking Fun At Her For Eating All The Cold Cuts In Her Home During Actress' High School Days
- Jennifer Aniston Admits Pal Adam Sandler Always Critiques The Men She Dates: ‘What Are You Doing?'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This stage of her life comes after her two failed marriage with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.
Aniston and Pitt's whirlwind romance famously came crashing down in 2005 when they announced their separation, with the pair going on to file for divorce later that year.
The Friends alum went on to marry Theroux in 2015, but after nearly three years of marriage, the former flames announced their split.
Part of enjoying her single status may have something to do with ridding her former husbands from her life, as a source previously told OK! last year that the actress made a vow to start setting more boundaries in her life.
"Getting rid of her toxic exes has definitely helped her find her happy place," spilled the source at the time, noting she had a "habit of putting other people’s happiness before her own."
Access Hollywood conducted the interview with Aniston.