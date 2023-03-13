Jennifer Connelly Gushes Over 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise, Says He's A 'Pleasure To Work With' After Alleged On Set Outbursts
Jennifer Connelly praised her Top Gun: Maverick costar Tom Cruise.
The actress, who stunned in a black Louis Vuitton gown, gushed over the Hollywood icon — who skipped the Oscars this year — while making her way down the red carpet at the Sunday, March 12, ceremony.
"I don't think he needs any help elevating his own performances," Connelly told E! host Laverne Cox about working with Cruise. "He's in a league of his own. He's extraordinary. He was a real pleasure to work with and to be able to have the opportunity."
The 52-year-old starred as Penny Benjamin, who is the love interest of the Jerry McGuire star's infamous character of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
The praise was unexpected as reports surfaced last year that Cruise threw multiple on set tantrums while filming the blockbuster franchise. "We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we're doing," he allegedly screamed at crew members who reportedly were caught breaking COVID protocols.
"I'm on the phone with every f****** studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf******. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
That wasn't all, as many insiders close to production struggled to cope with the 60-year-old's intense demands. "There isn’t much Tom can’t put up with. So imagine how baffled everyone was when there was such a fuss made over a tree," a source spilled of his on-set antics.
"Apparently the noise was becoming beyond irritating and they couldn’t stand it any longer. Two local lads were called out to sort out the problem and cut down the offending branches," the insider continued of the mega star's behavior.