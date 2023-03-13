Jennifer Connelly Gushes Over 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Tom Cruise, Says He's A 'Pleasure To Work With' After Alleged On Set Outbursts

"I don't think he needs any help elevating his own performances," Connelly told E! host Laverne Cox about working with Cruise. "He's in a league of his own. He's extraordinary. He was a real pleasure to work with and to be able to have the opportunity."

The 52-year-old starred as Penny Benjamin, who is the love interest of the Jerry McGuire star's infamous character of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.