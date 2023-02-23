Tom Cruise's Scientology Obsession & 'Controlling' Ways Destroying His Dating Life: 'Women Find Him Too Intense'
Years ago, Tom Cruise was one of Hollywood's most sought after hunks, romancing the likes of Nicole Kidman, Cher and Penélope Cruz — but these days, not a single leading lady has show him any interest.
However, his dry spell isn't from a lack of trying, as an insider disclosed that while "Tom would love to have someone in his life ... the truth is his reputation just isn't great."
First and foremost, "the whole Scientology thing is a turnoff for most women, and he can't exactly downplay it," the insider pointed out to Radar, noting the dad-of-three has been the face of the controversial religion for years. "He's very committed to it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Tom Cruise Is 'Finally Feeling The Love Again' After Returning To Hollywood With Hit 'Top Gun: Maverick,' Insider Reveals: He's 'Back On Top'
- Tom Cruise Gets Trolled After Debuting Orange Spray Tan At Oscars Luncheon: 'He Looks Like Donald Trump'
- Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Once Admitted She 'F**king Hated' Tom Cruise: 'Never Want To Be In A Room With Him Again'
The source also said the three-time divorcee's big ego rubs people the wrong way, which is one of the reasons he and his last known flame, Hayley Atwell, fizzled out in 2020.
"His controlling ways got too much for her and she ended it," the source spilled of his Mission: Impossible costar. "He wants all the focus to be on him. He needs to be the star in any relationship."
Cruise's "controlling ways" also includes "micromanaging," as he'll allegedly dictate what clothes his plus-one can wear when they're out on the town.
"It's really off-putting," emphasized the insider. "A lot of women have walked away after a few dates. Women find him way too intense and he's turned into Hollywood's least eligible bachelor."
On the other hand, while the movie star was disappointed he didn't earn a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards for Top Gun: Maverick, the massively successful flick — which is up for Best Picture — has given his career a resurgence.
"Tom may have moved out of Hollywood, but he’s back in the mix in the industry he adores and he’s finally feeling the love again. He’s telling people that this is his year," a confidante shared with a publication. "It doesn’t hurt that he’s now heading to the Oscars with a nod for such a huge blockbuster. Put it this way: Tom’s back on top."