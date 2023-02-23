OK Magazine
Tom Cruise's Scientology Obsession & 'Controlling' Ways Destroying His Dating Life: 'Women Find Him Too Intense'

tom cruises scientology controlling ways taking toll dating
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 23 2023

Years ago, Tom Cruise was one of Hollywood's most sought after hunks, romancing the likes of Nicole Kidman, Cher and Penélope Cruz — but these days, not a single leading lady has show him any interest.

However, his dry spell isn't from a lack of trying, as an insider disclosed that while "Tom would love to have someone in his life ... the truth is his reputation just isn't great."

tom cruise
Source: mega

First and foremost, "the whole Scientology thing is a turnoff for most women, and he can't exactly downplay it," the insider pointed out to Radar, noting the dad-of-three has been the face of the controversial religion for years. "He's very committed to it."

The source also said the three-time divorcee's big ego rubs people the wrong way, which is one of the reasons he and his last known flame, Hayley Atwell, fizzled out in 2020.

"His controlling ways got too much for her and she ended it," the source spilled of his Mission: Impossible costar. "He wants all the focus to be on him. He needs to be the star in any relationship."

tom cruise
Source: mega
Cruise's "controlling ways" also includes "micromanaging," as he'll allegedly dictate what clothes his plus-one can wear when they're out on the town.

"It's really off-putting," emphasized the insider. "A lot of women have walked away after a few dates. Women find him way too intense and he's turned into Hollywood's least eligible bachelor."

tom cruise
Source: mega

On the other hand, while the movie star was disappointed he didn't earn a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards for Top Gun: Maverick, the massively successful flick — which is up for Best Picture — has given his career a resurgence.

"Tom may have moved out of Hollywood, but he’s back in the mix in the industry he adores and he’s finally feeling the love again. He’s telling people that this is his year," a confidante shared with a publication. "It doesn’t hurt that he’s now heading to the Oscars with a nod for such a huge blockbuster. Put it this way: Tom’s back on top."

OK! Logo

