OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Tom Cruise
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Cruise 'Always Felt Like An Outsider In Hollywood,' Insider Reveals: 'He's Separated Himself From The Phonies'

tom cruise hollywood
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 28 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

It looks like Tom Cruise might be saying goodbye to California for good, as the actor is over the scene.

"Tom's always felt like an outsider in Hollywood," a source said, according to Radar. "He's extremely dedicated to his craft and has an old-fashioned work ethic and doesn't have time for the rest of the B.S."

Article continues below advertisement

When the actor, 60, is on the West Coast, it reminds him of his previous romances. (He was married to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.)

"L.A. was Tom's home base during those marriages and that's where those marriages ended in divorce," the insider admitted. "So the city conjures up memories he'd rather not dwell on."

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Now, the Top Gun star only is in Los Angeles for a short amount of time.

"As soon as it's finished, he's out of there," noted the insider. "He's not trying to avoid anyone per se, he just doesn't have time for much socializing."

"He doesn't like the Hollywood politics and the attention-seeking celebrities," the insider continued. "He's separated himself from the phonies and hangers-on and simply doesn't have time for people who use each other."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Will Smith, who is friends with Cruise, is trying to get Cruise's attention, but he is reportedly icing him out — especially after the Oscars slap made headlines.

"Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together," another source spilled. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to London if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting and doesn't even write him back."

mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"Tom is still very wary of any Hollywood friendships. He likes his reclusive lifestyle in the United Kingdom," the insider revealed. "He doesn't want to get sucked back into the Hollywood scene — especially by way of Will Smith. He's still kryptonite."

Article continues below advertisement

These days, Cruise, who sold his L.A. mansion, has relocated to London, which is perfect for his new lifestyle.

"He appreciates London's history and theater and architecture," the source shared. "It's not a one-industry town like Hollywood."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.