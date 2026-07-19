or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ciara Miller
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Fessler Claims Ciara Miller Hasn't Apologized After West Wilson Accusations: 'But Who Cares at This Point?'

Composite photo of Jennifer Fessler, Ciara Miller and West Wilson.
Source: MEGA; @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Fessler claimed Ciara Miller never apologized over the claims involving West Wilson.

Profile Image

July 19 2026, Published 6:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Fessler has stated that Ciara Miller has not apologized to her following claims that Fessler had a sexual relationship with West Wilson.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Fessler shared her thoughts during Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on June 5.

“West did reach out and apologize profusely and called and apologized to my husband and kids,” Fessler, 55, explained, referencing her husband, Jeff Fessler, and their two children, Zachary and Rachel.

However, she noted, “But no, I haven’t gotten an apology [from Ciara]. But who cares at this point? It’s so stupid and not true.”

Article continues below advertisement

'I Have Never Slept With West Wilson'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of West Wilson apologized to Jennifer Fessler and her family.
Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM

West Wilson apologized to Jennifer Fessler and her family.

The conflict began on May 8 when Ciara accused Jennifer of sleeping with West after Fessler defended him amid his controversial relationship with Amanda Batula.

In a previous episode of iHeartRadio’s “Two T’s in a Pod,” Jennifer asserted, “I have never slept with West Wilson. He was not my hall pass.”

West denied Ciara’s claims through his Instagram Stories, remarking, “news to me,” while tagging Jennifer. A source close to West also dismissed Ciara’s allegations, indicating they were “absolutely not true” and described them as “silly allegations.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of She called the accusations defamatory.
Source: MEGA

She called the accusations defamatory.

In response to the viral accusations, Jennifer addressed her followers via Instagram Stories, stating, “In all seriousness, and while I can’t help but be a little flattered, it is not nice nor is it OK to post something categorically untrue and defamatory on social media.”

She defined such claims as “the definition of libel,” concluding her statement with, “I hope we can rectify this. It’s enough now.”

MORE ON:
Ciara Miller

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jennifer Fessler said that her relationships with the ‘Summer House’ cast are over.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Fessler said that her relationships with the ‘Summer House’ cast are over.

During her conversation with Us Weekly, Jennifer disclosed that her relationships with the Summer House cast are effectively over, stating, “I think that my relationship with those kids is probably, let’s call that over. I’ve had enough. I’m not interested in mingling with the Summer House group.”

Image of Jennifer Fessler said her husband laughed off the rumors, adding she still hopes for an apology.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Fessler said her husband laughed off the rumors, adding she still hopes for an apology.

Reflecting on her dynamic with her husband, she mentioned, “Everything was always well. He laughed at it. He laughed too much, I started to get a little p-----, like, ‘It’s not that funny, Jeff.’” She added, “But it really was so stupid. And I don’t know, maybe one day we’ll get an apology. We’ll see.”

Jennifer's declaration may signal a turning point in this ongoing drama, leaving fans eager to know what happens next.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.