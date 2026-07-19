Jennifer Fessler Claims Ciara Miller Hasn't Apologized After West Wilson Accusations: 'But Who Cares at This Point?'

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Jennifer Fessler has stated that Ciara Miller has not apologized to her following claims that Fessler had a sexual relationship with West Wilson. Speaking to Us Weekly, Fessler shared her thoughts during Nancy Davis’ Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles on June 5. “West did reach out and apologize profusely and called and apologized to my husband and kids,” Fessler, 55, explained, referencing her husband, Jeff Fessler, and their two children, Zachary and Rachel. However, she noted, “But no, I haven’t gotten an apology [from Ciara]. But who cares at this point? It’s so stupid and not true.”

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'I Have Never Slept With West Wilson'

Source: @westling.conrad/INSTAGRAM West Wilson apologized to Jennifer Fessler and her family.

The conflict began on May 8 when Ciara accused Jennifer of sleeping with West after Fessler defended him amid his controversial relationship with Amanda Batula. In a previous episode of iHeartRadio’s “Two T’s in a Pod,” Jennifer asserted, “I have never slept with West Wilson. He was not my hall pass.” West denied Ciara’s claims through his Instagram Stories, remarking, “news to me,” while tagging Jennifer. A source close to West also dismissed Ciara’s allegations, indicating they were “absolutely not true” and described them as “silly allegations.”

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Source: MEGA She called the accusations defamatory.

In response to the viral accusations, Jennifer addressed her followers via Instagram Stories, stating, “In all seriousness, and while I can’t help but be a little flattered, it is not nice nor is it OK to post something categorically untrue and defamatory on social media.” She defined such claims as “the definition of libel,” concluding her statement with, “I hope we can rectify this. It’s enough now.”

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Fessler said that her relationships with the ‘Summer House’ cast are over.

During her conversation with Us Weekly, Jennifer disclosed that her relationships with the Summer House cast are effectively over, stating, “I think that my relationship with those kids is probably, let’s call that over. I’ve had enough. I’m not interested in mingling with the Summer House group.”

Source: MEGA Jennifer Fessler said her husband laughed off the rumors, adding she still hopes for an apology.