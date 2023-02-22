Jennifer Fessler Dishes On Not Taking Sides & Supporting All Of Her 'RHONJ' Cast Members: 'They Opened Up To Me Pretty Quickly'
Jennifer Fessler is standing her neutral ground on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
The new "friend-of" made her Bravo debut during Season 13 of the hit reality series as Margaret Joseph's close pal, however, the successful business woman is not burning any bridges with the other ladies out of loyalty to the Macbeth Collection founder.
Fessler spills the tea exclusively with OK! about her tight dynamic with Josephs, being open to everyone in the hugely divided cast, her company F. Major and who out of the entire franchise has been the most welcoming.
"I came in being very close to Margaret," the mogul explains of her relationships with the women. "I've known Dolores [Catania] for years longer than I've known Margaret. But you also get to know people and in a different way than you do when you're a viewer. I have some really great moments with every single person on this cast. Truly meaningful moments and moments that felt really organic and special."
Despite Josephs' ongoing feuds with Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin, Fessler knew she would not be closing the door on any potential friendships with them. "You have friends, you see that they're hurting and you see who they feel hurt by," she says.
"It's hard to then decide what defines loyalty. But I also have to be true to myself," Fessler dishes. "I really stuck to the advice that I got from a lot of my friends to just be as honest as possible."
"It was also easy for me to open up to them because they opened up to me pretty quickly," she reveals of the cast. "When you're sitting with someone face to face and it's not the noise of what you heard — it's a different experience. Margaret did not ask me to take sides. She really encouraged me to be me. I didn't have to be a soldier."
Luckily for Fessler, staying neutral within the group left her pleasantly surprised. "They couldn't have been any nicer to me," she says. "Teresa knew that I was coming in as Margaret's friend and she didn't have any attitude. Neither did Jen. It was very organic to meet them and immediately smile and start to get to know them."
- 'RHONJ' Stars Joe Gorga & Luis Ruelas Get Into Heated Screaming Match Over Melissa & Teresa Giudice Feud
- 'RHONJ' Breakout Star Danielle Cabral Has 'No Regrets' About Debut Season: 'I Always Stay True To Myself'
- Melissa Gorga Tells Niece Gia Giudice To 'Get Hate Out Of Your Heart' After She Slams Uncle Joe For Bahamas Reunion With Her Dad
While Fessler is a newbie to the world of Bravo, many women from other franchises have been more than gracious to her as well.
"I'm brand new, but, at Teresa's wedding, I met Alexia [Nepola] and her husband. They were so sweet to me and my husband," she shares. "We really had a moment, which I thought was so nice. I've been obsessed with Phaedra Parks so I got to meet her and she was exactly what I expected, totally warm and sweet."
When she's not mixing it up with the Housewives, the brunette beauty works as the cofounder of shoe company F. Major, which specializes in creating fabulous and comfortable footwear for women.
"When I was 50 years old, I found that I couldn't wear high heels anymore," she says of the business' inception. "A lot of my friends were struggling with the same thing. It was frustrating for me and I was not ready for kitten heels and I'm really am not a flats girl. I started just to get frustrated and felt like I was being ignored in a sense by the high heel shoe industry."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Catch The Real Housewives of New Jersey every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.