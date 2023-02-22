Jennifer Fessler Dishes On Not Taking Sides & Supporting All Of Her 'RHONJ' Cast Members: 'They Opened Up To Me Pretty Quickly'

"It was also easy for me to open up to them because they opened up to me pretty quickly," she reveals of the cast. "When you're sitting with someone face to face and it's not the noise of what you heard — it's a different experience. Margaret did not ask me to take sides. She really encouraged me to be me. I didn't have to be a soldier."

Luckily for Fessler, staying neutral within the group left her pleasantly surprised. "They couldn't have been any nicer to me," she says. "Teresa knew that I was coming in as Margaret's friend and she didn't have any attitude. Neither did Jen. It was very organic to meet them and immediately smile and start to get to know them."