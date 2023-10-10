Tamra Judge Slams 'Disgusting' Critics After She’s Hospitalized With Intestinal Obstruction: 'I've Never Been on Ozempic!'
Tamra Judge is sick of hearing rumors she's on Ozempic.
On Monday, October 9, The Real Housewives of Orange County star candidly confessed she had been hospitalized with intestinal obstruction and quickly shut down haters who claimed her medical woes were a result of taking Ozempic, something she has frequently denied doing.
"Praying I won’t need surgery," Judge expressed via her Instagram Story, alongside a selfie of herself laying in bed and wearing a hospital gown with something hooked up to her nose.
"Unfortunately I will not be back on @two.ts.inapod tomorrow," the reality star informed fans of the podcast she co-hosts with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.
"I'm so sad," Judge admitted, while sending a sweet message to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, stating: "I miss you so much."
Shortly after detailing her health issues with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, the 56-year-old provided an update that she was receiving a foot massage from her husband, Eddie Judge, 50, whom she tied the knot with in 2013.
A few hours later, Tamra grew outraged after noticing numerous remarks that continued to accuse her of using the weight loss drug.
"These comments are disgusting! I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years. Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button? That was due to emergency life saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled. My grandmother died of intestinal problems," Tamra spewed against haters.
"I’ve never been on Ozempic and personally wouldn’t use it for weight loss," her Instagram Story sternly concluded.
This isn't the first time Tamra has been accused of using the sought-after drug to shed some pounds.
Back in July, she even slammed fellow celebrities for using Ozempic in the first place.
"There's a difference between skinny and fit… I'm not on Ozempic. I don't take shortcuts," the mom-of-four said in a since-deleted tweet, though it was unclear who she was specifically shading by claiming the use of the drug is a "shortcut" to losing weight.
Regardless of her stance on Ozempic, friends and fans sent Tamra well wishes as she recovers from her medical matter.
"Sending love, thoughts and prayers to my beautiful friend," Taylor Armstrong wrote alongside a selfie of the duo shared to her Instagram Story, while Meg Schwarzock, also known as "Meg Rock," penned: "Sending you so much love and prayers. Get better @tamrajudge."
"Thinking of @tamrajudge. I hope you feel better," a Bravo fan page expressed.