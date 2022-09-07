Whose Side Are They On? Sylvester Stallone Shares Photos With His 3 Gorgeous Daughters As Bitter Divorce Rages On

As more details come to light on Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin's nasty divorce, the actor seems to be trying to hit back at rumors that their three adult daughters — Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 — are taking their mother's side in the split.

On Wednesday, September 7, the Rocky lead posted a throwback with the girls which showed them all putting up a fist while in the boxing ring. He juxtaposed the cute snap with a current day shot and captioned the Instagram post, "ALWAYS BE PUNCHING."