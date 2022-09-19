Sylvester Stallone Posts 'Wonderful' Throwback Photos Of Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin Amid Pending Divorce
Taking a trip down memory lane? Sylvester Stallone raised a few eyebrows after posting throwback photos with his estranged wife, Jennifer Flavin, amid their nasty divorce.
In the early hours of Monday, September 19, the Rocky actor shared two photos to Instagram, the first being of a young Stallone and Flavin holding hands as they walk away from the camera. The second snap features the Hollywood pair's then-young three daughters smiling alongside their parents.
Stallone simply captioned the snap, "Wonderful….," leading many to wonder where the two stand after the model filed for divorce from the actor on Friday, August 19.
"back together?" one Instagram user questioned in the comments section while another added: "That’s terrific. Hopefully this means you two are working things out."
According to court records obtained by OK!, Stallone and Flavin's divorce is still pending in Palm Beach County, Flor., and neither party has moved to dismiss yet.
In Flavin's divorce filing after 25 years of marriage, she cited their union was "irretrievably broken" while also accusing Stallone of moving assets from marital funds. Stallone has vehemently denied such claims, as well as his estranged wife's request to have "exclusive use" of their Palm Beach home.
Though rumors swirled that the two called it quits over their dog, Stallone clarified that they simply grew apart, saying of the furry friend rumors: "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument."
Nevertheless, shortly before their impending divorce made headlines, Stallone covered up a tattoo he had of Flavin's face with that of his late dog Butkus. OK! reported he covered up his second tattoo on his other arm with the face of a leopard in replace of Flavin's sparkling green eyes.
And while Stallone began covering up his ink of Flavin before news of their split, he was reportedly left "blindsided" by his wife's decision to pull the plug — and he wasn't the only one.
Pointing out Stallone and Flavin looked "so happy" together, an insider confessed they "have no idea what happened," between the two. "You couldn’t think of a nicer couple … she’s been visiting him in Oklahoma City, where he’s filming," added the source of the A-lister's upcoming Paramount Plus series Tulsa King. "It sounded like everything was great."