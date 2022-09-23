Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin Have Called Off Their Divorce: 'They Worked Out Their Differences'
That was quick! Just one month after Jennifer Flavin filed to divorce her husband of 25 years, Sylvester Stallone, the pair have made amends.
"They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences," the actor's rep stated. "They are both extremely happy."
An insider noted that they filed an abatement earlier this week, and when the Rocky lead, 76, posted an Instagram of them holding hands on Monday, September 19, it was "his own way alluding to what was coming."
The update comes just one day after it was revealed that the pair didn't have a prenup, meaning around $400 million was up for grabs.
As OK! previously shared, Stallone was allegedly "blindsided" by the 54-year-old brunette beauty's filing, in which she stated that her spouse had "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets." However, he disputed the claims.
However, another source revealed the two "are very different people, age-wise and in temperament. What was once exciting and challenging is now routine and irritating."
Another confidante spilled that the duo didn't see eye-to-eye when it came to their children's careers.
THE STALLONE SISTERS' MOST UNFORGETTABLE THIRST TRAPS
"Sly's work ethic and conservative approach to fatherhood has always extended to his daughters," the source said. "He's been very careful not to let people serve up opportunities to them on silver platters and he's been extremely protective."
"This is where Jennifer and he differed over the last couple of years," disclosed the insider. "Jennifer has always wanted her daughters to spread their wings more and become bigger industry fixtures, but it’s almost impossible to do that, even when you're out of the house when you have a traditional Italian father leading the family."
Flavin had confirmed the split in August.
"I'm sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone," wrote the mother-of-three. "While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters. I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward."
Stallone's rep confirmed the news to Page Six.