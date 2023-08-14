Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Make Rare Public Outing as They're Spotted Running in California
Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, made a rare public appearance to get in a workout over the weekend.
Photographers caught two jogging side by side in her Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood, and though she was breaking a sweat, she still looked as fresh faced as ever!
The mom-of-three donned a black tank, black leggings, sneakers and a gray baseball cap for the run, while Miller donned a black tee that repped his CaliGroup company, dark sweatpants, sneakers and a white and black hat.
The two matched each other's pace and seemed to be chatting as they got in their steps for the day.
It's believed the couple has been together for around five years, though it appears they did take a break at one point. Despite the timeline, an insider claimed the Alias alum, 51, isn't interested in shacking up with her beau, 45.
"Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now," the source insisted to a news outlet, noting they currently only live a few miles away from each other anyway.
An engagement isn't on the horizon either, said another source: "She’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label."
Garner is also thinking of her kids, as she and ex-husband Ben Affleck share Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
"To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that’s just not an option," one insider explained to another outlet.
Nonetheless, Garner is head over heels for her man. “Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again," a source told Life & Style magazine of the star finding love after divorce. "She says life is full of blessings and surprises. She’s happier than she’s been in a very long time."
