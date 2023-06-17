OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner 'Loves' Boyfriend John Miller — But Actress Is Not Interested in Getting Married: Source

By:

Jun. 17 2023, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Garner will always put motherhood before her love life.

The 13 Going On 30 star reportedly rejected a proposal from her boyfriend, John Miller, because she isn't ready to officially bring her significant other into her and Ben Affleck's blended family, according to a source.

"To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that’s just not an option," the insider spilled to a news publication of Garner, who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Affleck.

Affleck didn't seem to care about bringing another parental figure into his and Garner's kids' lives, as he tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez last summer and became a stepfather to the "On The Floor" singer's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While engagement doesn't appear to be in Garner's near future, she is still committed to Miller and their relationship.

"Jennifer loves John and they see each other whenever they can," the confidante noted of the couple, who started dating in 2018 shortly after Garner and Affleck finalized their divorce.

Though the Alias actress might not be ready to take the next step, Miller seems to have what it takes to be the patriarch of a blended family, as OK! previously reported.

Even Affleck approves of Garner's man, a separate source spilled back in February.

"He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," the insider dished.

"John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well," the confidante confessed. "Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."

Garner and Affleck seem to have co-parenting down to a science and always are supportive of each other, however, they don't push their opinion too much when it comes to decisions within their own private relationships.

"Jennifer keeps out of his relationship with [Lopez] and he doesn't pry into the situation with John," a friend of Garner explained at the time. "That's not something either of them would interfere in."

Star spoke to a source about Garner not wanting to marry Miller.

