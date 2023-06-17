Jennifer Garner 'Loves' Boyfriend John Miller — But Actress Is Not Interested in Getting Married: Source

"To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that’s just not an option," the insider spilled to a news publication of Garner, who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Affleck.

Affleck didn't seem to care about bringing another parental figure into his and Garner's kids' lives, as he tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez last summer and became a stepfather to the "On The Floor" singer's 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.