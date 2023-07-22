Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller 'Brings Out the Best' in Actress: 'They Both Learned to Love Again in the Wake of Divorce'
Jennifer Garner has finally found her happily ever after — and the wait was certainly worth it for her.
Following her and Ben Affleck's public demise, she began dating John Miller on-and-off ever since 2018, and according to the source, she couldn’t be happier with her Prince Charming.
“Jen truly never imagined that this day would come again. She says life is full of blessings and surprises,” an insider spilled of the couple, who had been quietly dating for months before they were exposed as an item in October 2018. “She’s happier than she’s been in a very long time.”
Gushing that “John is so kind and patient,” the source praised of Garner's man: “He loves Jen and her kids and thinks she’s gorgeous — he’s always complimenting her — and he respects and appreciates her for the caring and amazing woman that she is.”
Garner welcomed children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with the Argo actor before they divorced in August 2018, having split three years prior.
The 13 Going on 30 actress' happy ending was a long time coming following her messy split from Affleck amid his alcoholism struggle and the hurtful comments he made in 2021, when he implied he drank so much because he felt "trapped" in their marriage.
"She says she finally trusts someone with her heart. John brings out the best in Jen," the source concluded.
Though Garner and Miller appear to be on cloud nine, as OK! reported, they want to continue to take their relationship slow.
There are "no plans as of now" for the mother-of-three and Miller to move in together, explained another insider. However, Miller did want to be close to his girlfriend, so he rented a home a couple of miles away from her place. “Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now."
