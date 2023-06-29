OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Garner and John Miller Have 'No Plans as of Now' to Move in Together After 5 Years of Dating, Dishes Source

jennifr garnr john miller pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 29 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jennifer Garner and John Miller are on the same page, but they're certainly not under the same roof.

Since dating on-and-off since 2018, Garner and Miller have gotten "a lot more comfortable and secure with each other," with a source dishing to an outlet: “Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifergarner
Source: mega

The couple is "going strong," according to the source — but that doesn't mean they're ready to take any next steps in their relationship.

There are "no plans as of now" for the 13 Going on 30 actress and Miller to move in together, per the source, but the A-lister's man still “wanted to be near" her, so he rented a home a couple of miles away from her place.

Article continues below advertisement

“Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” the source added, noting that Garner is "proud to show him off."

Though the low-key lovebirds tend to dodge the spotlight, they were seen embracing while out in Los Angeles on June 15.

jennifer john
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Garner — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — and Miller had been quietly dating for six months before news broke of their blossoming romance in October 2018.

“It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” a source squealed at the time.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner

However, they briefly split in 2020, but got back together the following year, with a source confirming the news in May 2021.

Despite her ex-husband taking the next steps with wife Jennifer Lopez — as the two wed last summer after rekindling in 2021 — Garner isn't in a hurry to say "I Do" again.

Article continues below advertisement
jengarner
Source: mega

“She’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label," explained a source in January.

It seems Garner isn't willing to do anything to muddy the water, which may be why she hasn't moved in with Miller yet. A source previously explained: "To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that’s just not an option."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to a source about the status of the couple's relationship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.