Jennifer Garner and John Miller Have 'No Plans as of Now' to Move in Together After 5 Years of Dating, Dishes Source
Jennifer Garner and John Miller are on the same page, but they're certainly not under the same roof.
Since dating on-and-off since 2018, Garner and Miller have gotten "a lot more comfortable and secure with each other," with a source dishing to an outlet: “Jen’s not nearly as shy as she once was with John."
The couple is "going strong," according to the source — but that doesn't mean they're ready to take any next steps in their relationship.
There are "no plans as of now" for the 13 Going on 30 actress and Miller to move in together, per the source, but the A-lister's man still “wanted to be near" her, so he rented a home a couple of miles away from her place.
“Jen and John are perfectly happy with the way things are right now,” the source added, noting that Garner is "proud to show him off."
Though the low-key lovebirds tend to dodge the spotlight, they were seen embracing while out in Los Angeles on June 15.
Garner — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — and Miller had been quietly dating for six months before news broke of their blossoming romance in October 2018.
“It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” a source squealed at the time.
However, they briefly split in 2020, but got back together the following year, with a source confirming the news in May 2021.
Despite her ex-husband taking the next steps with wife Jennifer Lopez — as the two wed last summer after rekindling in 2021 — Garner isn't in a hurry to say "I Do" again.
“She’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label," explained a source in January.
It seems Garner isn't willing to do anything to muddy the water, which may be why she hasn't moved in with Miller yet. A source previously explained: "To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that’s just not an option."
