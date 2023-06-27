Jennifer Garner Enjoys a 'Cocktail' as She's Spotted at Soccer Game Solo: Photos
Jennifer Garner appeared to be having quite a sporty weekend!
The 13 Going on 30 star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 25, to share a snap of herself enjoying a "cocktail" while watching the Angel City soccer game.
Garner had a huge smile on her face as she rocked a navy sweatshirt adorned with hearts and a multi-colored headband as she sipped on a pink beverage for the match — which, turned out to be her signature sparkling water and blueberry juice recipe. The mother-three also showed off her rainbow colored Pride bracelet that she wore during her adventurous day.
The outing comes as the Juno actress has reportedly been getting closer with boyfriend John Miller— whom she's been on-again/off-again with since 2018. However, insiders say Garner is not ready to walk to the aisle anytime soon.
"To invite another man into the house right now, one who has two teenaged children of his own, means her children would get even less time with her, and that’s just not an option," the source said of her kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
"Jennifer loves John and they see each other whenever they can," the insider noted, while making it clear that Garner is happy with her life just the way it currently is.
It doesn't seem as if the Texas native is eager to bring more change into her children's lives, especially after the Argo actor wed Jennifer Lopez last year. However, Affleck has been happy that his former wife has someone special after calling it quits in 2015.
"He's very pleased Jen has found a guy to make her happy, someone who clearly treats her well and who's respectful to their kids," the insider explained. "John has run the gauntlet to show that he's husband and stepdad material, which meant he had to prove himself not just to Jennifer but to Ben as well. Luckily, he's passed all those tests with flying colors."