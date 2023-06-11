Jennifer Garner 'Likes' Who Ben Affleck Has Become With Jennifer Lopez: 'He's Stepped Up to the Plate'
Despite their former feud, two of the most important women in Ben Affleck's life have seemingly made amends!
A source recently revealed Jennifer Garner is happy about her former hubby's relationship with Jennifer Lopez, regardless of past issues.
"Jen likes who Ben has become with J. Lo; he's stepped up to the plate in many ways," an insider spilled about the trio.
Prior to this report, Garner appeared to diss the couple, as after the actor looked bored with Lopez at the 2023 Grammys, the 13 Going on 30 star noted in an interview that she doesn't "need to see anyone in my family made into a meme."
"She felt it was humiliating to Ben and her kids were the ones suffering. No child wants their dad to look foolish," the insider said of how Lopez reacted to the incident.
Additionally, Garner allegedly disliked how much her children were in the media when they were under their father and Lopez's care.
"When she'd see her kids photographed out in public with J. Lo, their dad and stepsiblings, Jen thought it felt calculated," said the insider about the mother-of-three, who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with Affleck.
"Jen values her privacy a lot more than J. Lo," the source explained. "But Jen and J. Lo have more in common than they'd probably like to acknowledge. They're both career-driven artists and protective moms whose children come first."
"However, Jen and J. Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part. Seraphina and Emme are super close, so that’s been a huge factor. They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet," the source explained, mentioning the close relationship the two women's teens have.
"They don't want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them," the insider said. "Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond."
In addition to the two actress' making up for their children, they also patched up their wounds for the 50-year-old actor. "Jen and J. Lo made peace for him, too," the source dished.
Though the two mothers aren't besties, they allegedly "had a very pleasant chat when J. Lo dropped Emme off at Jen's house" recently.
"They are getting along, which makes Ben really happy," they added.
