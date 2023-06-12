Jennifer Lopez Glows in Red Maxi Dress While Spending Quality Time With Twins Max and Emme — See Photos
Jennifer Lopez made a stylish outing for lunch with her twins.
The Latin superstar was spotted arriving at the Mauro Cafe in Los Angeles with twins Max and Emme Anthony — whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony — on Saturday, June 10, without her beloved Ben Affleck by her side.
Lopez looked radiant while wearing a red patterned maxi dress with platform heels and a matching designer bag as she made her way out of a large black SUV and into the eatery with her famous offspring.
The trio's lunch date comes as insiders revealed the Selena star and her spouse's ex Jennifer Garner — who shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, with Affleck — have been "getting along" amid their rumored feud. "Jen and J.Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part," the source spilled.
"Seraphina and Emme are super close, so that’s been a huge factor," an insider explained of the women letting their tensions go. "They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet."
"They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond," the source continued of the blended brood. "Jen likes who Ben has become with J.Lo. He’s stepped up to the plate in many ways."
- Jennifer Garner Calls Parenting 'a Gift' Despite Rocky Relationship With Ex Ben Affleck and New Wife Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Garner 'Likes' Who Ben Affleck Has Become With Jennifer Lopez: 'He's Stepped Up to the Plate'
- Truce: Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez 'Don’t Want to See the Children Suffer From a Public Spat Between Them': Source
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lopez and the Boston native — who married twice last year — have also started a new chapter in their lives after they finally purchased their dream home — a $60 million Beverly Hills mansion — after a two-year search.
The power couple reportedly paid $60,850,000 cash for the 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property, which includes a movie theater, wine room, whiskey lounge and spa — complete with a full hair and nail salon, of course — as well as a sauna and massage room.