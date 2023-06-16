Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Pack on the PDA During Los Angeles Coffee Date

In photos, Garner rocked a white tank top and a pair of navy leggings as she wrapped her arms around Miller — who wore a navy T-shirt and jeans — while he buried his face in his girlfriend's neck before getting into his car.

Despite looking head over heels for each other, sources close to the pair — who have been on and off since 2018 — spilled to Radar that the Texas native may not be ready to settle down again for quite some time. However, she is looking forward to bonding more with her beau now that her kids are growing up.