Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Pack on the PDA During Los Angeles Coffee Date
Jennifer Garner and John Miller appear to be more in love than ever!
The 13 Going on 30 actress and the CEO of CaliBurger stepped out together for a coffee date in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 14, and the couple did not hold back from packing on the PDA.
In photos, Garner rocked a white tank top and a pair of navy leggings as she wrapped her arms around Miller — who wore a navy T-shirt and jeans — while he buried his face in his girlfriend's neck before getting into his car.
Despite looking head over heels for each other, sources close to the pair — who have been on and off since 2018 — spilled to Radar that the Texas native may not be ready to settle down again for quite some time. However, she is looking forward to bonding more with her beau now that her kids are growing up.
"Jen spent so many years prioritizing her children," an insider explained of her sole focus on Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, following her 2014 split with their father, Ben Affleck. "But she's in a place now where she feels she can focus on herself a bit more."
"Jen feels the kids are now older, more independent and settled in their new normal," the source added. "Jen doesn't feel guilty enjoying her life."
There has already been plenty of change in her family after her former spouse wed Jennifer Lopez last year. And now that the Juno star has a team of co-parents, she has the freedom to live her life the way she wants to.
"When the kids are with Ben and Jennifer, she relishes spending that time with John, who's been an understanding partner," the source noted. "Although Jen's not ready to wed again."
Garner and the businessman briefly split before the pandemic in 2020 but rekindled their relationship in May 2021.
Page Six obtained the photos of Garner and Miller.