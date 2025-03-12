Jennifer Garner Is a 'Grounding and Trusting Force' for Ex Ben Affleck: 'Their Bond Is the Strongest It's Ever Been'
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are just friends despite rumors swirling the two have rekindled their romance, a source revealed.
“Their relationship has evolved into a strong friendship,” the insider said of the duo, who share kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. “Jen is a grounding and trusting force in Ben’s life.”
The confidante clarified that the pair — who split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018 — are not reigniting their romance but have grown closer since Affleck’s 2025 divorce from ex Jennifer Lopez.
“Their bond is the strongest that it’s ever been,” the source spilled of the former couple, who began dating after starring in 2003’s Daredevil together.
Earlier this month, rumors began to swirl that the Good Will Hunting star and the Family Switch actress may be more than friends after they were seen getting cozy at Samuel’s birthday party.
The insider explained that the duo have begun to bond more for the sake of their children.
“Ben’s actually been spending more time with Jen since his divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] because he’s been prioritizing his kids,” they stated, referencing Affleck’s 2024 split from the “On the Floor” singer. “It’s easier to spend time with them with Jen.”
Though the divorce has been “hard” for Affleck, the confidante noted that it’s gotten “easier” as time passed.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez is apparently hurt by how close Garner and Affleck have become recently.
“J.Lo can’t help being in her feelings about all the talk regarding Ben and Jen Garner’s overly flirty friendship. She definitely raised her eyebrows when she saw the photos,” another source spilled.
The image from Samuel’s bash showed Affleck with his arm around Garner’s waist as she fired off a paintball gun.
“When J.Lo and Ben reunited and eventually married, she was secure in what they had. Even though J.Lo thought his closeness with Jen was odd, she was confident. She just thought that Ben and his ex were closely bonded because of the three kids they shared, the fact that Jen really helped him get clean and sober, and of course, Jen was with John [Miller]. But now, like the rest of the world, she’s questioning whether there’s more to their relationship than they’re letting on,” the insider explained.
They also mentioned how Lopez is finally ready for this new chapter almost a year since she and Affleck’s marriage was rumored to be over.
“As hard as it was for her, J.Lo has moved on from Ben. She hopes the best for him, his kids and even for Jen and John. But the idea that Ben and Jen were rebuilding their relationship while she was so invested in him hurts,” the source shared. “Who knows, maybe Ben and Jen are just super close exes. It still seems weird. Looking at those pictures, even for J.Lo, who’s very skeptical about romance rumors, those photos tell a different story.”
Us Weekly reported on Affleck and Garner's friendship.