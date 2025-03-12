Jennifer Garner Is a 'Grounding and Trusting Force' for Ex Ben Affleck: 'Their Bond Is the Strongest It's Ever Been'

“Their relationship has evolved into a strong friendship,” the insider said of the duo, who share kids Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. “Jen is a grounding and trusting force in Ben’s life.”

The confidante clarified that the pair — who split in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018 — are not reigniting their romance but have grown closer since Affleck’s 2025 divorce from ex Jennifer Lopez.