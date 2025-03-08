Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Have 'Developed a True Friendship' After Their Divorce: Their Relationship Is 'Better Than Ever'
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck seem to be in a great spot following their 2015 split.
“It’s no secret that Ben’s relationship with his ex is better than ever. Ben and Jen haven’t had this many laughs or been this comfortable with each other in years,” the source dished of the pair, who share three kids: Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 13. “It’s like they’re newlyweds again, except it’s nothing like that. They’ve developed a true friendship.”
The insider added, “They not only like each other again, but Jen respects and trusts him with her life. They’ve come a long way and been through a lot.”
Though the 13 Going on 30 star, 52, has moved on with John Miller, there's rumors swirling the Gone Girl alum, 52, is interested in rekindling the flame with his ex.
The two made headlines recently when they were seen embracing at Combat Paintball Park in Castaic, Calif., on Sunday, March 2, alongside their son. At one point, Affleck wrapped his arms around Garner’s waist as she focused on her target, seemingly unfazed by the cozy moment.
“[Affleck] would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right,” another insider said.
Yet, “Ben knows it’s just not realistic at this time in their lives” as he “just got out of a marriage” and “is really busy with work and is focused on this new chapter.”
The source also added, “Plus, Ben respects Jen’s relationship with John [Miller] and would never come between them.”
For her part, Garner is not into getting back with Affleck.
“The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” another source explained of the dynamic.
However, the mom-of-three is happy to support him, especially after his split from Jennifer Lopez in 2024.
“Ben leans on her for everything, he’s got his own place but he’s still at her house all the time for family dinners and she never fails to send him home with a care package of food,” the source told In Touch. “She’s very concerned about his health, to the point where she reminds him when he needs to see the doctor and the dentist and even sends him vitamins to take because she’s convinced he doesn’t get enough healthy food when she’s not cooking for him.”
