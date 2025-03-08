Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Have 'Developed a True Friendship' After Their Divorce: Their Relationship Is 'Better Than Ever'

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck seem to be in a great spot following their 2015 split.

“It’s no secret that Ben’s relationship with his ex is better than ever. Ben and Jen haven’t had this many laughs or been this comfortable with each other in years,” the source dished of the pair, who share three kids: Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 13. “It’s like they’re newlyweds again, except it’s nothing like that. They’ve developed a true friendship.”