Jennifer Lopez Is 'in Her Feelings' After Seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 'Flirty Friendship': 'She Definitely Raised Her Eyebrows'
While some people were excited to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner all smiles together recently, it's safe to say Jennifer Lopez was not pleased with the two cozying up.
“J.Lo can’t help being in her feelings about all the talk regarding Ben and Jen Garner’s overly flirty friendship. She definitely raised her eyebrows when she saw the photos,” an insider said of the snaps showing the former flames, who split in 2015, looking happy together at their son Samuel’s 13th birthday party on Sunday, March 2.
In the pictures, the Gone Girl star, 52, was seen putting his hand around the 13 Going on 30 alum's waist as she fired off a paintball gun.
“When J.Lo and Ben reunited and eventually married, she was secure in what they had. Even though J.Lo thought his closeness with Jen was odd, she was confident. She just thought that Ben and his ex were closely bonded because of the three kids they shared, the fact that Jen really helped him get clean and sober, and of course, Jen was with John [Miller]. But now, like the rest of the world, she’s questioning whether there’s more to their relationship than they’re letting on,” the source continued.
After splitting from Affleck in 2024, Lopez, 55, is ready for the next chapter.
“As hard as it was for her, J.Lo has moved on from Ben. She hopes the best for him, his kids and even for Jen and John. But the idea that Ben and Jen were rebuilding their relationship while she was so invested in him hurts,” the insider noted. “Who knows, maybe Ben and Jen are just super close exes. It still seems weird. Looking at those pictures, even for J.Lo, who’s very skeptical about romance rumors, those photos tell a different story.”
While "[Affleck] would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right,” Garner doesn't feel the same, an insider said.
“The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” another source explained.
