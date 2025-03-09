or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez Is 'in Her Feelings' After Seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 'Flirty Friendship': 'She Definitely Raised Her Eyebrows'

jennifer lopez feelings ben affleck jennifer garner flirty friendship
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez is 'in her feelings' after seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 'flirty friendship' in new photos, a source said.

By:

March 9 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

While some people were excited to see Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner all smiles together recently, it's safe to say Jennifer Lopez was not pleased with the two cozying up.

“J.Lo can’t help being in her feelings about all the talk regarding Ben and Jen Garner’s overly flirty friendship. She definitely raised her eyebrows when she saw the photos,” an insider said of the snaps showing the former flames, who split in 2015, looking happy together at their son Samuel’s 13th birthday party on Sunday, March 2.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez feelings ben affleck jennifer garner flirty friendship
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

In the pictures, the Gone Girl star, 52, was seen putting his hand around the 13 Going on 30 alum's waist as she fired off a paintball gun.

“When J.Lo and Ben reunited and eventually married, she was secure in what they had. Even though J.Lo thought his closeness with Jen was odd, she was confident. She just thought that Ben and his ex were closely bonded because of the three kids they shared, the fact that Jen really helped him get clean and sober, and of course, Jen was with John [Miller]. But now, like the rest of the world, she’s questioning whether there’s more to their relationship than they’re letting on,” the source continued.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez feelings ben affleck jennifer garner flirty friendship
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

After splitting from Affleck in 2024, Lopez, 55, is ready for the next chapter.

“As hard as it was for her, J.Lo has moved on from Ben. She hopes the best for him, his kids and even for Jen and John. But the idea that Ben and Jen were rebuilding their relationship while she was so invested in him hurts,” the insider noted. “Who knows, maybe Ben and Jen are just super close exes. It still seems weird. Looking at those pictures, even for J.Lo, who’s very skeptical about romance rumors, those photos tell a different story.”

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez feelings ben affleck jennifer garner flirty friendship
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married in 2022 but split nearly two years later.

Article continues below advertisement

While "[Affleck] would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right,” Garner doesn't feel the same, an insider said.

“The feeling is not mutual on Jen’s side. She’s happy with John and that’s just not where her head is at. She has a great co-parenting relationship with Ben, and that’s where things stand on her end at the moment,” another source explained.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopez feelings ben affleck jennifer garner flirty friendship
Source: mega

Jennifer Garner is dating John Miller.

In Touch spoke to the first source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.