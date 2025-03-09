Jennifer Lopez Is 'in Her Feelings' After Seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's 'Flirty Friendship': 'She Definitely Raised Her Eyebrows'

In the pictures, the Gone Girl star, 52, was seen putting his hand around the 13 Going on 30 alum's waist as she fired off a paintball gun.

“When J.Lo and Ben reunited and eventually married, she was secure in what they had. Even though J.Lo thought his closeness with Jen was odd, she was confident. She just thought that Ben and his ex were closely bonded because of the three kids they shared, the fact that Jen really helped him get clean and sober, and of course, Jen was with John [Miller]. But now, like the rest of the world, she’s questioning whether there’s more to their relationship than they’re letting on,” the source continued.