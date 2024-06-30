OK Magazine
Jennifer Garner Feels 'It’s Her Duty to Keep' Ex Ben Affleck Sober Amid Jennifer Lopez Marriage Drama: 'She’ll Always Love' Him

Source: mega

A composite photo of Ben Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and an image of his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

By:

Jun. 30 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Garner will always be there for ex-husband Ben Affleck.

According to an insider, the actress has been nothing but supportive as the Oscar winner tries to figure out whether or not he sees a future with wife Jennifer Lopez amid their marital strife.

Source: mega

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were seen together on June 11.

"He’s still the father of her children and she’ll do whatever’s in her power to help him through the difficult transition," the source told a magazine of the pair, who co-parent their three kids. "She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given."

The insider said one major point of concern for the Alias alum, 52, is Affleck's sobriety.

"Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and the to make sure Ben’s OK," the insider explained. "She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way."

Source: mega

Garner and the movie director share three children.

The Good Will Hunting star has been to rehab a few times for alcohol abuse, and as OK! reported, one source feared the drama with Lopez, 54, could put him "at risk" for relapsing.

Another insider noted Garner is "encouraging" her former husband to try and save his marriage: "She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy."

The exes married in 2018, but in 2015, they announced their decision to separate, finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Source: mega

Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez are living apart.

The "Get Right" crooner and Affleck have been living separately as of late, and they even put their marital home on the market earlier this month.

An insider told a news outlet that the spouses are trying to work things out, but they "can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option."

"Jennifer is distraught," the source revealed. "She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it. But Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention. He’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him."

Jennifer Garner
Source: mega

The stars married in 2022.

A separate source claimed the triple threat is "still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around," but the Pearl Harbor actor has reportedly made up his mind that he wants to be a free man.

"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the insider declared. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."

Star reported on Garner wanting to help Affleck stay sober.

