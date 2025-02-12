Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are Not Having 'Issues' Over Her Spending More Time With Ex Ben Affleck After Jennifer Lopez Divorce
Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, is fully supportive of her close relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
Since the actor divorced Jennifer Lopez last year, he's been seen on more frequent outings with Garner, but a source insisted things are platonic between the exes, who co-parent three children together.
"Everything is fine with John and Jen," a source told a news outlet of their romance. "Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues."
As OK! reported, in turn, the Oscar winner, 52, is respectful of Garner's relationship with Miller, 47, which has been on and off since 2018.
"Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that," another insider said. "They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work."
"Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time," the source added of what the star has been up to since Lopez, 55, filed for divorce after two years of marriage in August 2024.
Garner, 52, and Miller proved they're still going strong when they made a rare public outing together earlier this month, as they held hands while walking to his car in Los Angeles.
The Alias alum even gave him a pat on the behind after they hugged and said their goodbyes.
Despite their strong bond, one source claimed the singer "felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost all of her marriage to Affleck."
"The way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy," the insider explained.
While rumors swirled about a potential romance between the "Let's Get Loud" crooner and Kevin Costner, 70, after they were seen partying together in Colorado in December 2024, a source claimed, "Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment."
Instead, the movie star is "focused on numerous projects he’s working on" and is "still adjusting to the single life."
Though Lopez and her former husband have a long history — they first got together in the early 2000s but called off their engagement in January 2004 before reuniting in 2021 — a source close to the multifaceted superstar insisted she has no desire to get back together again.
"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end. She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter," the source explained.
