or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoCOUPLES

Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are Not Having 'Issues' Over Her Spending More Time With Ex Ben Affleck After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Composite photo of Jennifer Garner, John Miller and Ben Affleck.
Source: mega

There's no love triangle going on between Jennifer Garner, John Miller and Ben Affleck.

By:

Feb. 12 2025, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, is fully supportive of her close relationship with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Since the actor divorced Jennifer Lopez last year, he's been seen on more frequent outings with Garner, but a source insisted things are platonic between the exes, who co-parent three children together.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller not having issues ben affleck
Source: mega

A source insisted Jennifer Garner's boyfriend, John Miller, has no 'issue' over her spending more time with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everything is fine with John and Jen," a source told a news outlet of their romance. "Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues."

As OK! reported, in turn, the Oscar winner, 52, is respectful of Garner's relationship with Miller, 47, which has been on and off since 2018.

"Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that," another insider said. "They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller not having issues ben affleck
Source: mega

The actress and her former husband co-parent their three kids together.

Article continues below advertisement

"Ben’s single and just taking life one day at a time," the source added of what the star has been up to since Lopez, 55, filed for divorce after two years of marriage in August 2024.

Garner, 52, and Miller proved they're still going strong when they made a rare public outing together earlier this month, as they held hands while walking to his car in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement

The Alias alum even gave him a pat on the behind after they hugged and said their goodbyes.

Despite their strong bond, one source claimed the singer "felt threatened by Jen Garner for almost all of her marriage to Affleck."

"The way Ben would run to her for advice any time they had a fight drove her crazy," the insider explained.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller not having issues ben affleck
Source: mega

Garner and the businessman have been dating on and off since 2018.

Article continues below advertisement

While rumors swirled about a potential romance between the "Let's Get Loud" crooner and Kevin Costner, 70, after they were seen partying together in Colorado in December 2024, a source claimed, "Ben has no interest in jumping into another relationship at the moment."

Instead, the movie star is "focused on numerous projects he’s working on" and is "still adjusting to the single life."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer garner boyfriend john miller not having issues ben affleck
Source: mega

The actor and Jennifer Lopez finalized their divorce in January 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Though Lopez and her former husband have a long history — they first got together in the early 2000s but called off their engagement in January 2004 before reuniting in 2021 — a source close to the multifaceted superstar insisted she has no desire to get back together again.

"The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end. She's in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter," the source explained.

Us Weekly reported on Miller and Garner not having problems over Affleck.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.