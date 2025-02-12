Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are Not Having 'Issues' Over Her Spending More Time With Ex Ben Affleck After Jennifer Lopez Divorce

"Everything is fine with John and Jen," a source told a news outlet of their romance. "Those close to them haven’t heard of any issues."

As OK! reported, in turn, the Oscar winner, 52, is respectful of Garner's relationship with Miller, 47, which has been on and off since 2018.

"Jen is still dating John and Ben is very supportive of that," another insider said. "They’re far from perfect, but Jen and Ben are a great example of how co-parenting should work."