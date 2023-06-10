OK Magazine
Truce: Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez 'Don’t Want to See the Children Suffer From a Public Spat Between Them': Source

Jun. 10 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez may never be best friends, but it looks like they're coming around to liking one another.

"They don’t want to see the children suffer from a public spat between them. Seraphina and Emme are inseparable, and neither woman would come between their bond," a source revealed of Lopez's kid and Garner's middle child.

When the 13 Going on 30 actress, 51, gave an interview about her ex Ben Affleck's look at the 2023 Grammy Awards, she “felt it was humiliating to Ben and her kids [as they] were the ones suffering. No child wants their dad to look foolish,” the source claimed.

“However, Jen and J. Lo have since been able to resolve their differences, for the most part. Seraphina and Emme are super close, so that’s been a huge factor. They realized they had no choice but to bury the hatchet," the insider explained.

The TV star is getting used to the singer, 53, constantly being in the spotlight. “When she’d see her kids photographed out in public with J. Lo, their dad and stepsiblings, Jen thought it felt calculated,” the insider noted of Garner, who also shares Violet, 17, and Samuel, 11, with Affleck, 50.

“Jen values her privacy a lot more than J. Lo," they added. “Jen and J. Lo have more in common than they’d probably like to acknowledge. They’re both career-driven artists and protective moms whose children come first.”

Garner is even thrilled that her ex is happy with the "On the Floor" songstress, who also shares son Max, 15, with ex Marc Anthony. “Jen likes who Ben has become with J. Lo; he’s stepped up to the plate in many ways," the source noted.

The two ladies won't be having any girls' night together, but they were spotted having a "very pleasant chat when J.Lo dropped Emme off at Jen's house," the insider said. “They are getting along, which makes Ben really happy.”

Lopez and Affleck — who dated in the '00s — rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022.

Life & Style spoke with the source.

