Her Pride & Joy! See Jennifer Garner's Cutest Photos With Her 3 Kids

The actress, 51, revealed her love for children started at a young age, recalling, "I was the kid with the doll everywhere I went. And I had a babysitting company with my friend Carrie — C & J’s Babysitting — from, like, seventh or eighth grade."

Garner is now a mom to three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck: daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 14, as well as son Samuel, 11, who she's often seen with out and about.

